CNN PRESENTS LIVE FROM THE CAPITOL: JANUARY 6TH, ONE YEAR LATER

A CNN Special Event Moderated by Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper Airs Thursday, January 6 at 8pmET

On the one-year anniversary of the January 6th attack, CNN will host Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later, a two-hour special event honoring the heroes who protected our democracy in the face of an insurrection, airing live from National Statuary Hall on Thursday, January 6 at 8pmET. CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper will be joined by key members of Congress across the political aisle, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Select Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, Select Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Rep. Jason Crow, Rep. Veronica Escobar, Rep. Ruben Gallego, Rep. Dan Kildee, Rep. Susan Wild and Rep. Jamie Raskin. In addition, the special event will feature U.S. Capitol Police Officers Harry Dunn and Sergeant Aquiliano Gonell, D.C. Metropolitan Police Officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges, as well as members of the U.S. Capitol community to pay respects to those who thwarted a potential coup, and to better understand what we need to do to ensure it never happens again.

Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later airs Thursday, January 6 at 8pmET on CNN and CNN en Español. The special event will also be simulcast on CNN International.

