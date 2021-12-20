Back with a Vengeance in 2022! Newest Edition of the HLN Original Series Premieres January 2 with “Vengeance: Killer Newlyweds” Airing with Back-to-Back Weekly Episodes, Sundays, 9-11pm ET/PT

Link to series promo

December 20, 2021 The sixth edition of the HLN Original Series VENGEANCE premieres Sunday, January 2 at 9pm ET/PT, VENGEANCE: Killer Newlyweds, airing with two back-to-back episodes weekly.

Weddings should mark the beginning of a new life chapter filled with love, hope, and possibilities. But, for these newlyweds, a vow to love until ‘death do they part’ is fulfilled much sooner than expected in the newest installment of the VENGEANCE series, Killer Newlyweds.

Each one-hour episode of the VENGEANCE series presents a dark mystery and then takes viewers through the twists and turns of the investigation, ultimately leading to justice. VENGEANCE: Killer Lovers which premiered in March 2019 was the first series under HLN’s VENGEANCE franchise. VENGEANCE: Killer Newlyweds is produced for HLN by Sky Vision.

Following are log lines and airdates for VENGEANCE: Killer Newlyweds (all times ET/PT)

January 2, 2022 (season premiere) 9-10pm “Pushed to Kill” A man plummets from the window of his 25th floor apartment, and investigators must determine whether it was a tragic accident or the act of an angered bride.

January 2, 2022 @10-11pm “Unholy Matrimony” When a pastor’s daughter is gunned down in her home, a small Louisiana town discovers her killer is closer to home than anyone imagined.

January 9, 2022 9-10pm “Die the Knot” A newlywed couple has gone missing under suspicious circumstances in small town Missouri, but did they have a marital spat or were they targeted by someone else?

January 9, 2022 @10-11pm “The Boy is Mine” A teenage bride leaves an ominous voicemail before she disappears, and the investigation will expose dangerous threats to multiple lives.

January 16, 2022 9-10pm “Drowned By Fate” A devout new bride drowns in the bathtub. Was it a prophecy from God or something more sinister?

January 16, 2022, 10-11pm “Honeymoon Horror” When honeymooners venture out to sea for a romantic getaway, the tides soon take a devastating turn.

January 23 2022 9-10pm “Death Down the Aisle” Before she can walk down the aisle, a woman is gunned down in her Texas home, and her fiancé goes from planning a wedding to planning a funeral.

January 23 2022 10-11pm “Cold Blooded Cliffhanger” When the body of a missing newlywed is found at the bottom of a ravine in Glacier National Park, local and federal authorities put their skills to the ultimate test to bring his killer to justice.

January 30 2022 9-10pm “Butchered Bride” When a blushing bride is beaten to death on her honeymoon, could her groom’s salacious past have something to do with it?

January 30 2022 10-11pm “Smoky Mountain Love” When two star-crossed lovers get married for the second time, their honeymoon takes a deadly turn that reveals new secrets.

Each episode of VENGEANCE: Killer Newlyweds will be available on demand the day after its broadcast premiere via cable/satellite systems.

About HLN Original Series

Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, CNN Worldwide, oversees CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series. Nancy Duffy, senior vice president of program development for CNN, supervises production of internally produced HLN Original Series.

About HLN

HLN (www.CNN.com/HLN) features live coverage of national, regional, lifestyle, and entertainment stories in a fast-paced approachable tone with expert-led hosts. The network also presents original and acquired series focusing on true crime, mysteries and investigations. HLN is a CNN Worldwide network reaching nearly 75 million households in the U.S. CNN is a division of WarnerMedia.

Contact: Karen Reynolds Karen.reynolds@warnermedia.com