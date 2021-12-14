Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Ring in 2022 on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Celebration

Live from Times Square, on Friday, December 31 at 8pm ET

Don Lemon, Alisyn Camerota & Dulce Sloan Co-Host Live at 12:30am ET

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen return to co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live from New York City’s Times Square on Friday, December 31 at 8pm ET. Back for their fifth year together, Cooper and Cohen will say goodbye to 2021 and ring in 2022 live from Times Square. At 12:30am ET, they will hand over to CNN’s Don Lemon and Alisyn Camerota, and comedian Dulce Sloan, who will continue the celebration in New Orleans as the Central Time Zone rings in the New Year.

The program will also feature CNN correspondents at celebrations across the country, including CNN’s Stephanie Elam from a Las Vegas dance party, Randi Kaye in Key West, Richard Quest from the top of a NYC skyscraper, Chloe Melas from Times Square, Gary Tuchman and his daughter Lindsay Tuchman in Puerto Rico, Coy Wire from Minneapolis, and Donie O’Sullivan live outside a NYC Irish Bar.

Global Pop Superstar Katy Perry will headline the program from her new Las Vegas Residency titled PLAY at Resorts World in Las Vegas, along with many other special guest stars throughout the night, including William Shatner, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Duran Duran, Amanda Gorman, Patti LuPone, David Arquette, Leslie Jordan, Cheri Oteri and many more.

Viewers can participate live and share their New Year’s greetings using #CNNNYE, and CNN may feature them on the bottom ticker throughout the evening.

To learn more about how to safely enjoy New Year’s Eve in person in Times Square, please visit https://www.timessquarenyc.org/times-square-new-years-eve/nye-faq.

CNN’S NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. The special will be available on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

