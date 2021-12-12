Shirley Raines Named CNN Hero of the Year

Shirley Raines, who provides food, clothing, hair and makeup services — and most recently health and hygiene items to thousands of people on Skid Row has been named the 2021 CNN Hero of the Year. Hosted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and ABC’s Kelly Ripa, The 15th Annual All-Star Tribute aired live tonight from New York City.

For the past six years, Raines has dedicated her life to bringing awareness to the epidemic of homelessness. Every Saturday, rain or shine, she sets up “shop” weekly at the corner of 5th and Townes to serve those she calls “Kings” and “Queens.” Her goal: to make the homeless feel human, whether that means a haircut, a facial, a hearty meal or a hug.

While accepting her award, Raines stated “But it’s important that you know that broken people are still very much useful. We are very much useful.”

Raines was presented with her honor earlier in the night by actress Niecy Nash.

Each of the Top 10 CNN Heroes will receive $10,000 in recognition of their work. After winning the global vote, Raines will receive an additional $100,000 grant to further aid Beauty 2 the Streetz.

Academy Award®-winning and Grammy® Award-nominated musician Jon Batiste (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”), Emmy® Award-winning actress Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), actress and singer Lynda Carter (“Wonder Woman” and song “Human and Divine”), Emmy® Award-nominated actor Hugh Dancy (Law and Order), Grammy® and Tony Award-nominated singer JoshGroban, Emmy® Award-nominated actor Christopher Meloni (“Law and Order: Organized Crime”), Emmy® Award-winning actress Niecy Nash (“Claws”), actress and comedian Ego Nwodim (“Saturday Night Live”), Screen Actors Guild Award-nominated actress Ming-Na Wen (“The Book of Boba Fett”), actress and singer Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”) are among the celebrity presenters who will commemorate the 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute.

The ceremony also featured Grammy® Award-nominated singer Aloe Blacc who performed “Believe” from his documentary “The Rescue.”

The 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. The special will be available on demand beginning Monday, December 13th via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

###