Academy Award®-winning and Grammy® Award-nominated musician Jon Batiste (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”), Emmy® Award-winning actress Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), actress and singer Lynda Carter (“Wonder Woman” and song “Human and Divine”), Grammy® and Tony Award-nominated singer Josh Groban, Emmy® Award-nominated actor Christopher Meloni (“Law and Order: Organized Crime”), Emmy® Award-winning actress Niecy Nash (“Claws”), actress and comedian Ego Nwodim (“Saturday Night Live”), Screen Actors Guild Award-nominated actress Ming-Na Wen (“The Book of Boba Fett”), actress and singer Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”) are among the celebrity presenters who will commemorate the 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute. Grammy® Award-nominated singer Aloe Blacc will perform a special song in honor of this year’s Top 10 heroes. The ceremony, during which the 2021 CNN Hero of the Year is revealed, will be co-hosted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and ABC’s Kelly Ripa. It will also celebrate 15 years of this extraordinary Peabody and Emmy® Award-winning campaign that has recognized more than 350 heroes helping over 55 million people in all 50 US states and more than 110 countries around the world and has inspired millions to volunteer to make their world a better place. It airs live on CNN and simulcasts on CNN International and CNN en Español on Sunday, December 12th at 8PM ET. During the 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute, CNN will also honor two extraordinary young people making a difference in their communities. 2021 YOUNG WONDERS: · Jordan Mittler (New York, NY) This 17-year-old realized there were senior citizens needing help acclimating to the world of technology. So, at 12, he decided to find and teach those who wanted to learn. That was the start of Mittler Senior Technology. ·Chelsea Phaire (Danbury, CT) On her 10th birthday, Chelsea asked her family and friends to give her art supplies to donate instead of presents. Her vision was to help children cope by expressing their feelings through art. That was the start of this 12-year-old’s non-profit Chelsea’s Charity. In celebration of this milestone anniversary, Anderson Cooper marks 15 years of CNN Heroes shining a light on everyday people in CNN HEROES: 15 YEARS OF CHANGING THE WORLD airing Saturday, December 11th at 9PM ET. CNN catches up with past Heroes to see how their lives have changed and their work has grown since being named a CNN Hero. CNN Heroes is proud to have a committed roster of brand partners that return to sponsor the event year after year, including Subaru of America, Inc., now in its fourteenth year of support, as well as Rocket Mortgage, Cisco, Humana and Novartis Pharmaceuticals. We also welcome our new partner Fidelity Investments, who joins CNN Heroes for the first time this year. CNN has partnered with GoFundMe to enable donations to this year’s honorees and learn more about their stories. GoFundMe is the world’s largest fundraising platform that empowers people and charities to give and receive help. Supporters can make online donations to the Top 10 CNN Heroes’ nonprofit organizations directly from CNNHeroes.com. Each of our Top 10 Heroes will also receive free media training from Fenton Communications, a leading public interest communications firm committed to social change. The 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. The special will be available on demand beginning Monday, December 13th via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.