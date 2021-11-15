CNN #1 in Digital News for October 2021

#1 IN U.S. UNIQUE VISITORS, MOBILE, VIDEO, YOUNG ADULTS & POLITICS

October 2021 extended CNN’s streaks at #1 in the key digital news categories of U.S. unique visitors, mobile unique visitors, young adult visitors and politics visitors. These rankings are positions CNN has held all of 2021 to date and for as many as five years in several categories. CNN also ranked as #1 in video viewers in September (September data is the most current available for video).

Of news outlets, CNN has been ranked #1 in US unique visitors for more than five consecutive years and has been ranked #1 in unique video viewers since the metric was introduced more than 4 years ago. With more unique video viewers and minutes spent than on any other news publisher, CNN continues to deliver users the most engaging video experience.

#1 IN U.S. MULTIPLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS IN OCTOBER 2021

In October, 138 million unique multiplatform visitors visited CNN domestically, extending the five-year long streak at #1. CNN outpaced second place Yahoo News by more than 37 million unique users.

1. CNN.com – 138 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in October 2021

2. Yahoo News – 100 million unique visitors

3. FoxNews.com – 95 million unique visitors

4. The New York Times Brand – 86 million unique visitors

5. NBCNews.com – 82 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 13+, October 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS IN OCTOBER 2021

CNN saw 113 million mobile unique visitors in October 2021 – more than two straight years of more than 100 million unique visitors coming to CNN exclusively on mobile platforms, which is more unique visitors than most other news platforms have in total.

1. CNN.com – 113 Million Mobile Unique Visitors in October 2021

2. Yahoo News – 74.1 million mobile unique visitors

3. FoxNews.com – 73.9 million mobile unique visitors

4. The New York Times Brand – 68.1 million mobile unique visitors

5. NBCNews.com – 67.6 million mobile unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, October 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. Historical claim based on Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, U.S. for October 2020 and prior months.

#1 IN UNIQUE VIDEO VIEWERS IN SEPTEMBER 2021

In video news, CNN continued its streak as #1 in September with 39 million unique video viewers. Of news outlets, CNN has been ranked #1 in unique video viewers since the metric was introduced more than 4 years ago. With more unique video viewers and minutes spent than on any other news publisher, CNN continues to deliver users the most engaging video experience.

1. CNN.com – 39 Million Multiplatform Video Unique Viewers in September 2021

2. CBSNews.com – 30.9 million unique video viewers

3. NBCNews.com – 30.8 million unique video viewers

4. Yahoo News – 27 million unique video viewers

5. FoxNews.com – 24 million unique video viewers

Source: Comscore Video Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 18+ and OTT Persons 2+ where tagged, September 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category CNN Brand entity used prior to September 2018.

#1 IN YOUNG ADULT REACH IN OCTOBER 2021

CNN ranked again as the largest news brand accessed by young adults (defined as users between the ages of 18-34) with 32 million unique young adult multiplatform visitors in October 2021.

1. CNN.com – 32 Million Young Adult Unique Multiplatform Visitors in October 2021

2. The New York Times Brand – 23 million young adult unique visitors

3. Yahoo News – 21 million young adult unique visitors

4. NBCNews.com – 19 million young adult unique visitors

5. USAToday.com – 18 million young adult unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience Persons 18-34, October 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE IN OCTOBER 2021

CNN Politics has been the #1 online political news outlet in unique visitors since January 2016, and continued that streak in October with 43 million multiplatform unique visitors.

1. CNN Politics – 43 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in October 2021

2. TheHill.com – 32 million unique visitors

3. Politico.com– 24 million unique visitors

4. Fox News Politics – 22 million unique visitors

5. MSNBC TV – 19 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, News/Information – Politics, Total Digital Audience – Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 13+, October 2021, U.S.

