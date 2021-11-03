The ABCs of Covid Vaccines – A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families

THE ABCs OF COVID VACCINES

A CNN/SESAME STREET TOWN HALL FOR FAMILIES

Hosted by CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill

along with Sesame Street’s Big Bird, Elmo and Friends

Saturday, November 6 at 8:30amET on CNN and CNN International

CNN and Sesame Street team up this Saturday for their sixth Town Hall to help answer questions from kids and families about the Covid-19 vaccine, which was recently authorized for children ages 5-11. The half-hour special, The ABCs of COVID Vaccines, will be hosted by CNN Chief Medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and anchor Erica Hill, along with Sesame Street’s Big Bird and friends on Saturday, November 6 at 8:30 a.m. ET on CNN and CNN International.

Familiar faces from Sesame Street and experts from CNN and across the country will be ready to answer children’s questions about the Covid-19 vaccine and staying healthy, and coping with big feelings as they continue to face unprecedented challenges in their young lives.

The special will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. The special will be available on demand beginning Sunday, November 7 via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

The ABCs of COVID Vaccines builds on Sesame Workshop’s Caring for Each Other initiative, which continues to provide free resources for parents and families during the Covid-19 pandemic, and is powered by the nonprofit’s Critical Needs Response Fund. Viewers can support this crucial source of flexible funding, designed to meet the urgent needs of children and families, by visiting the link here.

CNN and Sesame Street have collaborated on six Town Halls for children and families, supporting families in moments of challenge and crisis through the Covid-19 pandemic and racial justice movement.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We’re present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org.