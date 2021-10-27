CNN to bring full, global coverage of crucial COP26 summit

As world leaders and policymakers prepare to gather in Glasgow for COP26, CNN will bring full coverage of the crucial summit across its platforms.

From Monday November 1st, as COP26 gets under way, Christiane Amanpour and Wolf Blitzer will anchor shows live from Scotland during the opening days of the summit.

CNN’s chief climate correspondent, Bill Weir, will be joined on the ground by Phil Black and Max Foster to tackle the stories emerging from in and around the conference. Kaitlan Collins and Phil Mattingly will also report from the summit during the visit of U.S. President Joe Biden.

Throughout COP26, CNN will draw on its international correspondents to bring key stories relating to climate and sustainability from around the world, exploring issues from drought and food insecurity, through to energy, biodiversity, plastic pollution, tourism and transport.

Reports from locations including China, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Colombia, Senegal, and the United States, will give audiences a broad picture of the many challenges mankind is facing, as well as some of the ways climate and environment related issues are being tackled.

CNN Digital will have complete coverage, analysis and special features in the lead up to and throughout COP26.

On Wednesday November 10th, midway through the summit’s second week, CNN will run Call to Earth Day, a day of action dedicated to conservation, environmentalism, and sustainability.

With a combination of TV, digital and social media-based coverage, alongside a series of unique live events, Call to Earth Day will see CNN partner with schools, individuals, and organizations across the world to champion those who are making a difference and inspiring positive change, raise awareness of environmental issues, and engage with conservation education.