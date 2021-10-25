CNN Special Report: STOP THE VOTE: The Big Lie’s Assault on Democracy

Reported by CNN’s Dana Bash, Airs Wednesday, October 27 at 9pmET

CNN anchor and chief political correspondent Dana Bash hosts a new one-hour CNN Special Report on the fight for voting rights currently playing out across America. Despite having no evidence, former President Donald Trump, his allies, and numerous Republican politicians continue to push baseless conspiracy theories claiming there was widespread fraud during the 2020 election. As a result, Republican state legislators and governors are passing new restrictive election laws making it harder to vote, changing who oversees election processes, and tearing down guardrails in key states that kept Donald Trump’s big lie from succeeding in 2020. With the 2022 midterm election fast approaching, Bash travels to some of the crucial states that passed election laws this year, talking to voters, key legislators, and experts to explore how these new laws might impact voters and the outcomes of future elections.

