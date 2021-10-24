CNN and Samsung partner for a global campaign exploring the positive power of technology

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) has teamed up with Samsung Electronics (Samsung) for an advertising campaign that highlights the power of technology to build a better future and help people overcome challenges through tech innovations. Through the branded film series ‘Better Tech For All’ and brand alignment with the editorial initiative ‘Tech for Good’, the campaign will connect Samsung with CNN’s global audiences to showcase how people have used innovative technology to empower themselves and their communities.

‘Better Tech For All’, a branded content series produced by CNNIC’s award winning global brand studio Create, follows a common theme of remarkable innovations that allow people to thrive and overcome challenges through technology. The first film ‘Signed with Love’ features David Cowan, an expressive deaf sign-language interpreter who has helped official state announcements from Georgia in the U.S. and has been interpreting for the deaf audience for almost thirty years. He reveals how technology has made information more accessible and improved the quality of life of the deaf community. As part of CNNIC’s commitment to sustainability, Create has joined the Advertising Association’s Ad Net Zero initiative and this is Create’s first film to be produced carbon neutrally using the Albert carbon calculator to reduce carbon footprint. Check out this behind-the-scenes footage to learn more about how the production teams across the globe directed this inspiring film.

In addition, the ‘Tech for Good’ series has launched for the second year in a row, in partnership with Samsung. Hosted by CNN anchor and correspondent Kristie Lu Stout, the second season of ‘Tech for Good’ launched in July this year and consists of four 30-minute episodes airing until November across CNN International TV, with extra content on digital and social platforms, exploring how technology is helping both people and wider society in everything from education to sustainability.

“It is always a privilege to partner with an industry leader like Samsung for an inspiring cross-platform initiative that showcases the power of technology,” said Rob Bradley, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial. “Powering quality storytelling with the use of data insight and analytics makes for an innovative solution that will connect brands with key audiences around the world. We look forward to this collaboration inspiring CNN’s audiences to think about the future and improve the lives of others by creating technology for good.”

– Ends –

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world’s leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world’s most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. CNNIC has offices across the world, with key hubs in London, Hong Kong and Miami. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com