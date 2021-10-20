Watch It All Go Down! Season Three of HLN Original Series “Lies, Crimes & Video” Premieres Sunday, November 14

Season Premiere of Six-Episode Docu-Series Launches with Startling Story of a Mother’s Murder Witnessed by Her Young Child

Link to trailer

October 20, 2021 – Seeing is believing…when you have the video! HLN Original Series Lies, Crimes & Video season three premieres Sunday, November 14 at 10pm ET/PT following new episodes of Real Life Nightmare at 9pm.

The season premiere episode “Poker Night Murder” covers the twisted murder story of a young mother by an unlikely killer that was witnessed by her child.

The six-episode series Lies, Crimes & Video, gives viewers an up-close look into terrifying 911 calls, police interrogations, jail house recordings, body camera and surveillance video captured as part of a criminal investigation.

This series features riveting stories that incorporate video evidence in criminal cases and shocking courtroom testimony. The lies, deceit and bad behavior are all caught on camera and presented in this candid true crime docu-series.

Following are airdates and episode descriptions for season three of Lies, Crimes & Video:

November 14, 2021, @10pm ET/PT (season premiere) “Poker Night Murder” (Kelley Stage Clayton)

Young mom of two, Kelley Stage Clayton, is found brutally murdered in her home after her husband returns from a night of poker. Her young child witnesses the crime and reveals shocking details to investigators.

November 21, 2021 @10pm ET/PT “Deal with the Devil” (Kelsey Berreth)

Young Colorado mom disappears Thanksgiving Day, last seen on grocery store surveillance with her baby. Police soon uncover a brutal crime scene at her home and also expose a twisted love triangle.

*Lies, Crimes & Video Pre-empted Sunday, November 28 for 2-hour special edition of Real Life Nightmare

December 5, 2021, @10pm ET/PT “Horror in the Woods” (Matthew Hoffman)

Mom, Tina Herrmann, her 2 children and a family friend disappear. Her home reveals a gruesome crime scene suggesting dismemberment. The deranged killer hides the bodies in a place you would never believe.

December 12, 2021, @10pm ET/PT “Driven to Death” (Todd Kendhammer)

Barbara Kendhammer suffers fatal injuries after a heavy pipe impales the windshield of her car.

But evidence at the crime scene tells a different story.

December 19, 2021 @10pm ET/PT “Nightmare Stepmom” (Zahra Baker) 10-year-old Zahra Baker survived cancer twice but lost her leg and hearing. When she disappears from her bedroom in the middle of the night, investigators are puzzled by a ransom note left at the scene, but Zahra’s fate is worse than they could have ever imagined.

December 26 @10pm ET/PT “Murder, Fire & Marriage” (Brett Seacat)

Beautiful young mom of 2 perished in a raging house fire, but her autopsy reveals the cause of death was not asphyxiation, but a bullet wound to the head. Forensics uncover the killer.

Lies, Crimes & Video episodes will be available on demand the day after the broadcast premiere via cable/satellite systems.

About HLN Investigations

HLN Investigations is a news team that produces breaking news specials and HLN Original Series within the crime and justice genre. Stephanie Todd, Vice President, Programming, HLN, oversees the group headed by Elizabeth Yuskaitis, executive producer, HLN.

About HLN

HLN (www.CNN.com/HLN) features live coverage of national, regional, lifestyle, and entertainment stories in a fast-paced approachable tone with expert-led hosts. The network also presents original and acquired series focusing on true crime, mysteries and investigations. HLN is a CNN Worldwide network reaching more than 75 million households in the U.S. CNN is a division of WarnerMedia.