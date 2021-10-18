CNN: #1 in Digital News for Q3 2021

#1 IN SEPTEMBER IN U.S. UNIQUE VISITORS, MOBILE, VIDEO, YOUNG ADULTS & POLITICS

8TH MONTH STRAIGHT AS ONLY US NEWS OUTLET WITH MORE THAN 100M UNIQUE VISITORS

CNN closed Q3 2021 ranking #1 again in the key categories of U.S. unique visitors, mobile unique visitors, young adult visitors and politics visitors in September 2021, positions CNN held all quarter (July, August and September 2021) and for as many as five years in several categories. CNN also ranked as #1 in video viewers in August (August data is the most current available for video).

CNN was also the only domestic news outlet with more than 100 million unique visitors for the eight month in a row. Of news outlets, CNN has been ranked #1 in US unique visitors for more than five consecutive years and has been ranked #1 in unique video viewers since the metric was introduced more than 4 years ago. With more unique video viewers and minutes spent than on any other news publisher, CNN continues to deliver users the most engaging video experience.

#1 IN U.S. MULTIPLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS IN SEPTEMBER 2021

140 million unique multiplatform visitors visited CNN domestically in September 2021, extending its five-year long streak at #1. CNN was also the only domestic news outlet with more than 100 million unique visitors for the eighth month in a row, outpacing second place FoxNews.com by more than 40 million unique users.

1. CNN.com – 140 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in September 2021

2. FoxNews.com – 97 million unique visitors

3. Yahoo News – 90 million unique visitors

4. The New York Times Brand – 87 million unique visitors

5. NBCNews.com – 78 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 13+, September 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS IN SEPTEMBER 2021

CNN saw 115 million mobile unique visitors in September 2021 – more than two straight years of more than 100 million unique visitors coming to CNN exclusively on mobile platforms.

1. CNN.com – 115 Million Mobile Unique Visitors in September 2021

2. FoxNews.com – 75 million mobile unique visitors

3. The New York Times Brand – 71 million mobile unique visitors

4. Yahoo News – 66 million mobile unique visitors

5. WashingtonPost.com – 64 million mobile unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, September 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. Historical claim based on Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, U.S. for October 2020 and prior months.

#1 IN UNIQUE VIDEO VIEWERS IN AUGUST 2021

CNN continued its streak as #1 in video in August with 42 million unique video viewers. Of news outlets, CNN has been ranked #1 in unique video viewers since the metric was introduced more than 4 years ago. With more unique video viewers and minutes spent than on any other news publisher, CNN continues to deliver users the most engaging video experience.

1. CNN.com – 42 Million Multiplatform Video Unique Viewers in August 2021

2. NBCNews.com – 31 million unique video viewers

3. CBSNews.com – 29 million unique video viewers

4. Yahoo News – 27 million unique video viewers

5. FoxNews.com – 22 million unique video viewers

Source: Comscore Video Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 18+ and OTT Persons 2+ where tagged, August 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category CNN Brand entity used prior to August 2018.

#1 IN YOUNG ADULT REACH IN SEPTEMBER 2021

CNN ranked again as the largest news brand accessed by young adults (defined as users between the ages of 18-34) with 33 million unique young adult multiplatform visitors in September 2021.

1. CNN.com – 33 Million Young Adult Unique Multiplatform Visitors in September 2021

2. The New York Times Brand – 24 million young adult unique visitors

3. Yahoo News – 19 million young adult unique visitors

4. USAToday.com – 18 million young adult unique visitors

5. WashingtonPost.com – 17 million young adult unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience Persons 18-34, September 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE IN SEPTEMBER 2021

CNN Politics has been the #1 online political news outlet in unique visitors since January 2016, and continued that streak in September with 47 million multiplatform unique visitors.

1. CNN Politics – 47 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in September 2021

2. The Hill – 33 million unique visitors

3. Politico – 24 million unique visitors

4. Fox News Politics – 23 million unique visitors

5. MSNBC TV – 19 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, News/Information – Politics, Total Digital Audience – Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 13+, September 2021, U.S.

