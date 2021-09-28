CNN Wins 8 News And Documentary Emmy® Awards – Leading Night One

CNN leads during the first night of the 42nd Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Awards with eight Emmys® honoring news programming. CNN’s recognitions include breaking news coverage, investigative reporting, and news discussion and analysis.

In addition, Ken Jautz, CNN Executive Vice President, was one of eight recipients of this year’s Chairman’s Award for his role in creating and implementing the protocols and procedures that made safe production possible at CNN during the global pandemic.

CNN’s News and Documentary Emmy® Awards include:

Outstanding Breaking News Coverage

The Death of George Floyd, CNN

Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast

AC360, CNN/Bellingcat Investigation into the Poisoning of Russian Opposition

Leader Alexey Navalny

Outstanding Research: News

AC360, CNN/Bellingcat Investigation into the Poisoning of Russian Opposition

Leader Alexey Navalny

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

Fareed Zakaria Special, How the World Sees America

Outstanding Direction: News

Reza Baktar, Election Week in America

Outstanding Interactive Media: Current News

CNN Digital, How American Police Gear up to Respond to Protests

Outstanding Interview in Spanish

Camilo – Gerardo Gaya: Padre coraje a la mexicana (CNN en Español)

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

Coronavirus Global Town Hall, Alicia Keys – Good Job

In addition to these eight News and Documentary Emmy® Awards, CNN Original Series earned two Primetime Emmy® Awards earlier this month for Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special) and Lincoln: Divided We Stand (Sterling K. Brown for Outstanding Narrator).

The ceremony continues tomorrow night at 8pm ET with documentary programming.

