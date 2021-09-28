CNN Wins 8 News And Documentary Emmy® Awards – Leading Night One
CNN leads during the first night of the 42nd Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Awards with eight Emmys® honoring news programming. CNN’s recognitions include breaking news coverage, investigative reporting, and news discussion and analysis.
In addition, Ken Jautz, CNN Executive Vice President, was one of eight recipients of this year’s Chairman’s Award for his role in creating and implementing the protocols and procedures that made safe production possible at CNN during the global pandemic.
CNN’s News and Documentary Emmy® Awards include:
Outstanding Breaking News Coverage
- The Death of George Floyd, CNN
Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast
- AC360, CNN/Bellingcat Investigation into the Poisoning of Russian Opposition
Leader Alexey Navalny
Outstanding Research: News
- AC360, CNN/Bellingcat Investigation into the Poisoning of Russian Opposition
Leader Alexey Navalny
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis
- Fareed Zakaria Special, How the World Sees America
Outstanding Direction: News
- Reza Baktar, Election Week in America
Outstanding Interactive Media: Current News
- CNN Digital, How American Police Gear up to Respond to Protests
Outstanding Interview in Spanish
- Camilo – Gerardo Gaya: Padre coraje a la mexicana (CNN en Español)
Outstanding Promotional Announcement
- Coronavirus Global Town Hall, Alicia Keys – Good Job
In addition to these eight News and Documentary Emmy® Awards, CNN Original Series earned two Primetime Emmy® Awards earlier this month for Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special) and Lincoln: Divided We Stand (Sterling K. Brown for Outstanding Narrator).
The ceremony continues tomorrow night at 8pm ET with documentary programming.
