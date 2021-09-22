Season Two of HLN Docu-Series Murder Nation Examines Deadly Crimes Unique to the Garden State in Jersey Gore, Premiering Sunday October 10

Four-Episode Series Murder Nation: Jersey Gore Premieres with Bizarre Murder in Popular Resort Town Mays Landing

September 22, 2021, HLN’s Murder Nation – an investigation docu-series that puts a spotlight on deadly crimes unique to U.S. locales – focuses on startling homicides in the seaside towns of New Jersey in season two’s Jersey Gore, premiering Sunday, October 10 at 10 pm ET/PT.

Amid the beauty and wonderland of the New Jersey coastline, dark currents sometimes seep through. “Murder Nation: Jersey Gore” exposes four shocking deadly crimes that took place in this scenic paradise for residents and vacationers.

Each season of Murder Nation focuses on one U.S. region and the crimes unique to it. The series explores bodies that turn up in swamps in the Bayou, killers stalking the sandy beaches of the Jersey Shore, the screams lost in the cold Alaskan tundra, and the deadly criminals lurking in the shadows of the vast New Mexican deserts. Murder Nation illuminates what connects these crimes to their environments and what makes them so uniquely American.

Each episode of Murder Nation will be available on demand the day after the broadcast premiere via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

Murder Nation is produced for HLN by Glass Entertainment.

Following are airdates, episode titles and descriptions for “Murder Nation: Jersey Gore” (all times ET/PT):

Sunday, October 10, 10-11pm: LOVE YOU TO PIECES

When a Jersey retiree leaves his wife for a young waitress in Florida, their beach community rallies behind her. But when his family and friends don’t hear from him, an investigation into his disappearance reveals startling secrets and something starts to smell fishy in the seaside town of May’s landing.

Sunday, October 17, 10-11pm: SINS AT THE SYNAGOGUE

When a beloved rabbi’s wife turns up dead in one of New Jersey’s most idyllic and desirable suburbs, the community is sent into a tailspin. After months of fruitless investigation, police begin to discover that one of Cherry Hill’s most powerful couples might not have been as perfect as they seemed.

Sunday, October 24, 10-11pm: SEASHORE PSYCHOPATH

When a promising teenager goes missing under mysterious circumstances, her tight-knit Jersey Shore town rallies to find answers. After months of heartbreaking dead ends, a shocking video reveals a story that no one saw coming.

Sunday, October 31, 10-11pm: GAMBLING WITH DEATH

After a night of glitz and gambling in Atlantic City, a prominent New Jersey couple is attacked on their way home. But what looks like a run of the mill carjacking gone wrong, turns out to be a multipronged conspiracy exposing that suburbia’s perfect couple might have been anything but.

About HLN

HLN (www.CNN.com/HLN) features live coverage of national, regional, lifestyle, and entertainment stories in a fast-paced approachable tone with expert-led hosts. The network also presents original and acquired series focusing on true crime, mysteries and investigations. HLN is a CNN Worldwide network reaching more than 90 million households in the U.S. CNN is a division of WarnerMedia.

