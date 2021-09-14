CNN Special Report – THE ORIGINS OF COVID-19: Searching for the Source

Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta Delves into the Controversies in the Investigations into the Origins of COVID-19

Airs Sunday, September 19th, at 8pm ET

PROMO: https://vimeo.com/604394297/8a34bb250e

As the “novel” coronavirus continues to sweep across the world, infecting more than 219 million humans and killing over 4.5 million people so far, there is a growing clamor to find out the origins of the disease that launched the global pandemic and changed our lives forever.

COVID-19 has divided our nation, and the research into its origins is no different. In THE ORIGINS OF COVID-19, CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta delves into the investigation on the origins of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused the pandemic, and the fractures within the scientific community. Dr. Gupta speaks to leading scientists in virology and epidemiology, some of whom have never spoken on camera before and have received death threats for their work. Although there is consensus that the virus was not bioengineered, there is a chasm within the scientific community on whether the virus spilled over directly from animals to humans or was the result of a possible lab leak.

Among the scientists, Gupta speaks to Peter Daszak, who has come under fire for his collaboration with Wuhan scientists and his work on the World Health Organization’s Covid Origins report. His critics say that he has a significant conflict of interest and should not have been part of the WHO study at all. Other scientists featured in the documentary include Australian virologist Danielle Anderson, the last and only foreign scientist to work at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Dr. Francis Collins, NIH Director, Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 Technical Lead at the WHO, David Relman, infectious disease expert and microbiologist at Stanford University, Kristian Andersen, evolutionary biologist at the Scripps Research Institute, and Alina Chan, a molecular biologist at the Broad Institute.

THE ORIGINS OF COVID-19: Searching for the Source will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (www.CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. THE ORIGINS OF COVID-19: Searching for the Source will be available on demand beginning September 20th via cable/satellite systems, CNN go platforms, and CNN mobile apps.

About CNN Special Reports

CNN Special Reports is the award-winning, in-house documentary unit focusing on in-depth and investigative reporting of major issues and events and the powerful human-interest stories that reflect our times.

###

Press Contact:

Neel Khairzada

Neel.Khairzada@warnermedia.com