CNN Digital Presents “Pop Life Pop Off” with Lisa Respers France

Today, CNN Digital premiered Pop Life Pop Off, a weekly culture and entertainment show from senior writer Lisa Respers France available on CNN Digital and YouTube. France brings her no-nonsense personality in a show about the intersection of entertainment and real life’s biggest issues. From race and equality to the pandemic, Lisa shows how pop culture reflects what we’re all experiencing.

Pop Life Pop Off will feature regular segments including deep dives into France’s obsession of the week with guest experts, “Pop Back” moments on recent cultural revivals and nostalgia, celebrity interviews, and “What does it Meme?” where France breaks down the latest entertainment-related memes for those not in the know.

Watch Pop Life Pop Off every Saturday morning on CNN.com, the CNN App or YouTube.com/CNN.

