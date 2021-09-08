UPDATED SEPTEMBER 11TH PROGRAMMING

Special CITIZEN BY CNN Virtual Event 9/11, 20 Years Later: Remembrance and Ramifications

Live Programming Throughout the Day on 9/11 on CNN

CNN Special Report: Front Row to History: The 9/11 Classroom reported by Victor Blackwell

CNN To Exclusively Broadcast Shine A Light hosted by Jake Tapper, Produced by 9/11 Day

CNN Films Presents 9/11, a film by the Naudet brothers, introduced by Denis Leary

CNN Special Report: America’s Longest War: What Went Wrong in Afghanistan reported by Jake Tapper

Below is updated information re CNN’s 9/11 programming:

Thursday, September 9th

12:00pm/ET: CITIZEN BY CNN 9/11, 20 Years Later: Remembrance and Ramifications – Virtual Event

Streaming live online, CNN will host a special CITIZEN BY CNN virtual event 9/11, 20 Years Later: Remembrance and Ramifications on Thursday, September 9th at 12pm, ET. Dana Bash, Wolf Blitzer, Jim Sciutto and Clarissa Ward will reflect on the anniversary of 9/11 and discuss the aftermath in Afghanistan during this special CITIZEN BY CNN event. Register at cnn.com/citizen.

Saturday September 11th

Programming will air on CNN throughout the day including live coverage of events in New York City, Pennsylvania, and Washington, DC. CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper will be live from New York City. CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer will be live from the Pentagon in Washington, DC. Senior Legal Affairs Correspondent Paula Reid will be live from Shanksville, PA for all ceremonies at the three locations.

7:00 and 11 pm/ET: CNN Special Report: Front Row to History: The 9/11 Classroom reported by Victor Blackwell

CNN anchor and correspondent Victor Blackwell revisits the harrowing day through the lens of the second-grade students, their beloved teacher, and White House aides who were in their Florida classroom with President George W. Bush when he got word of the second plane hitting the World Trade Center. Featuring exclusive interviews with the students – now in their late 20’s – their teacher, and access to their classroom, the special explores their experiences and continued connection to that terrifying day. The Blackwell-led special will air on CNN and CNN International at 7pm and 11pm, ET.

8:00pm/ET: CNN To Exclusively Broadcast Shine A Light hosted by Jake Tapper, produced by 9/11 Day

In tribute of the 20-year remembrance of 9/11, CNN will exclusively air Shine A Light, a worldwide television special produced by 9/11 Day and hosted by anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper. The one-hour event will include discussions with young adults who were impacted by the events of 9/11 and its continuing aftermath, as well as musical performances by H.E.R., Brad Paisley, Common and Maroon 5 and appearances by Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Eli Manning. The program is a tribute to the nearly 3,000 innocent people who were killed in the 9/11 attacks, their families, the survivors, rescue and recovery workers and volunteers, and those in the military who rose in service in the aftermath of the attacks. Shine A Light will air exclusively on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español at 8pm, ET.

9:00pm/ET: CNN Films Presents: 9/11

Directed, filmed, and executive produced by Gédéon and Jules Naudet, brothers and filmmakers, and retired Manhattan firefighter James Hanlon, 9/11 is a minute-by-minute portrayal of the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, from the perspective of the first responders who answered the call on that fateful day. Already embedded with the Duane Street New York Fire Department house that morning to film the training of a rookie firefighter, the Naudets rushed to the twin towers with the firehouse company after American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into Tower One. The brothers documented the heroic rescue efforts throughout the day, often separated from each other to follow different teams, and continued filming the collapse of both towers, even from inside Tower One as it began to fall. CNN Films Presents: 9/11 also explores where some of those rescuers are today, and introduces viewers to some of the children and other loved ones of fallen firefighters, many of whom have become firefighters themselves. CNN Films Presents: 9/11 will air on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español at 9pm, ET.

Sunday, September 12th

9:00pm/ET: CNN Special Report: America’s Longest War: What Went Wrong in Afghanistan reported by Jake Tapper

CNN’s anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper hosts a new two-hour CNN Special Report on the end of America’s longest war. Twenty years after the initial invasion, Tapper sits down with U.S. veterans, officials, a former Afghan ambassador to the U.S., and the top commanders who led U.S. troops into the battlefield of Afghanistan spanning four administrations and two decades, including Gens. McChrystal, Petraeus, Dunford, Allen, McKiernan, McNeill, Lt. Gen. Eikenberry and Lt. Gen. Barno. The generals, no longer in uniform, are ready to talk and speak candidly with Tapper about the withdrawal, what they believe really went wrong in Afghanistan, and whether it was all worth it. The Tapper-led special airs on CNN and CNN International at 9pm, ET.

Each of these programs will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (www.CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV), and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. They will be available the day after airing on CNN via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps. Please note that the Citizen by CNN virtual event does not apply here.

Press Contacts:

Sydney Baldwin, The 9/11 Classroom sydney.baldwin@warnermedia.com 646.248.0637

Dylan Rose Geerlings, Shine A Light Dylan.rose.gerrlings@warnermedia.com 530.588.3129

Jennifer Dargan, CNN Films Presents: 9/11 jennifer.dargan@warnermedia.com 404.247.4175

Anna Beth Jager, America’s Longest War anna.jager@warnermedia.com 407.739.4268

###