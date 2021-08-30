CNN Commemorates 9/11 With Special Programming And Citizen By CNN Virtual Event Beginning September 5th

CNN Films Presents 9/11, a film by the Naudet brothers, introduced by Denis Leary

CNN Special Report: Front Row to History: The 9/11 Classroom reported by Victor Blackwell

CNN Special Report: America’s Longest War: What Went Wrong in Afghanistan reported by Jake Tapper

Special CITIZEN BY CNN Virtual Event 9/11, 20 Years Later: Remembrance and Ramifications

As America remembers 9/11, CNN will mark the 20th anniversary with long-form programming specials reported by anchors Victor Blackwell (CNN Newsroom) and Jake Tapper (The Lead and State of the Union) and an updated version of the Emmy® Award-winning, Peabody Award-winning documentary CNN Films Presents: 9/11, introduced by actor, producer, and founder of The Leary Firefighters Foundation, Denis Leary, beginning September 5th.

Additional special programming will air on CNN including live coverage of events in New York City, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC on September 11th.

CNN will also host a special CITIZEN BY CNN virtual event 9/11, 20 Years Later: Remembrance and Ramifications on Thursday, September 9th at 12pm, ET with Dana Bash, Wolf Blitzer, Jim Sciutto and Clarissa Ward.

CNN Films Presents: 9/11 – Sunday, Sept. 5 at 8pm ET on CNN

Directed, filmed, and executive produced by Gédéon and Jules Naudet, brothers and filmmakers, and retired Manhattan firefighter James Hanlon, 9/11 is a minute-by-minute portrayal of the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, from the perspective of the first responders who answered the call on that fateful day. Already embedded with the Duane Street New York Fire Department house that morning to film the training of a rookie firefighter, the Naudets rushed to the twin towers with the firehouse after American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into Tower One. The brothers documented the heroic rescue efforts throughout the day, often separated from each other to follow different teams, and continued filming the collapse of both towers, even from inside Tower One as it began to fall. 9/11 also explores where some of those rescuers are today, and introduces viewers to some of the children and other loved ones of fallen firefighters, many of whom have become firefighters themselves. CNN Films Presents: 9/11 will also air on CNN International and CNN en Español at 8pm, ET.

CNN Special Report : Front Row to History: The 9/11 Classroom reported by Victor Blackwell – Sunday, Sept. 5 at 10pm ET on CNN

CNN anchor and correspondent Victor Blackwell revisits the harrowing day through the lens of the second-grade students, their beloved teacher, and White House aides who were in their Florida classroom with President George W. Bush when he got word of the second plane hitting the World Trade Center. Featuring exclusive interviews with the students – now in their late 20’s – their teacher, and access to their classroom, the special explores their experiences and continued connection to that terrifying day. The Blackwell-led special will also air on CNN International at 10pm, ET.

CITIZEN BY CNN 9/11, 20 Years Later: Remembrance and Ramifications – Thursday, Sept. 9 at 12pm Virtual Event

CNN anchors/correspondents Dana Bash, Wolf Blitzer, Jim Sciutto and Clarissa Ward will reflect on the anniversary of 9/11 and discuss the aftermath in Afghanistan during this special CITIZEN BY CNN virtual event. Register at cnn.com/citizen

CNN Special Report: America’s Longest War: What Went Wrong in Afghanistan reported by Jake Tapper : Sunday, Sept. 12 at 9pm ET on CNN

CNN’s anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper hosts a new two-hour CNN Special Report on the end of America’s longest war. Twenty years after the initial invasion, Tapper sits down with U.S. veterans, officials, a former Afghan ambassador to the U.S., and the top commanders who led U.S. troops into the battlefield of Afghanistan spanning four administrations and two decades, including Gens. McChrystal, Petraeus, Allen, McKiernan, McNeill, Eikenberry and Lt. Gen. Barno. The generals, no longer in uniform, are ready to talk and speak candidly with Tapper about the withdrawal, what they believe really went wrong in Afghanistan, and whether it was all worth it. The Tapper-led special also airs on CNN International at 9pm, ET.

Each of these programs will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (www.CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV), and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. They will be available the day after airing on CNN via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps. Please note that the Citizen by CNN virtual event does not apply here.

