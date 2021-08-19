CNN is #1 in July 2021

#1 IN JULY IN U.S. UNIQUE VISITORS, MOBILE, VIDEO, YOUNG ADULTS & POLITICS

ONLY US NEWS OUTLET WITH MORE THAN 100M UNIQUE VISITORS FOR 6TH MONTH IN A ROW

CNN, once again, continued its long running streak as the #1 digital news outlet after ranking #1 in the key categories of U.S. unique visitors, mobile unique visitors, young adult visitors and politics visitors in July. CNN also ranked as #1 in video viewers in June (June data is the most current available for video).

CNN has held the #1 ranking for more than five consecutive years for U.S. unique visitors, and for the sixth month in a row, CNN was the only domestic news outlet with more than 100 million unique visitors. Of news outlets, CNN has also been ranked #1 in unique video viewers since the metric was introduced more than 4 years ago. With more unique video viewers and minutes spent than on any other news publisher, CNN continues to deliver users the most engaging video experience.

#1 IN U.S. MULTIPLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS IN JULY 2021

CNN extended its streak as the #1 news outlet in multiplatform unique visitors in July 2021 with 126 million unique multiplatform visitors domestically. CNN was also the only domestic news outlet with more than 100 million unique visitors for the sixth month in a row, outpacing second place NBC News by 40 million unique users.

After a long, incredibly intense, news cycle, CNN continues its reign on top, outpacing all competitors.

1. CNN.com – 126 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in July 2021

2. NBCNews.com – 86 million unique visitors

3. FoxNews.com – 84 million unique visitors

4. Yahoo News – 82 million unique visitors

5. WashingtonPost.com – 81 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 13+, July 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS IN JULY 2021

In July 2021, CNN saw 104 million mobile unique visitors – more than two straight years of more than 100 million unique visitors coming to CNN exclusively on mobile platforms.

1. CNN.com – 104 Million Mobile Unique Visitors in July 2021

2. NBCNews.com – 72 million mobile unique visitors

3. WashingtonPost.com – 71 million mobile unique visitors

4. The New York Times Brand – 67 million mobile unique visitors

5. FoxNews.com – 66 million mobile unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, July 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. Historical claim based on Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, U.S. for October 2020 and prior months.

#1 IN UNIQUE VIDEO VIEWERS IN JUNE 2021

CNN’s continued its streak as #1 in video in June with 40 million unique video viewers. Of news outlets, CNN has been ranked #1 in unique video viewers since the metric was introduced more than 4 years ago. With more unique video viewers and minutes spent than on any other news publisher, CNN continues to deliver users the most engaging video experience.

1. CNN.com – 40 Million Multiplatform Video Unique Viewers in June 2021

2. CBSNews.com – 33 million unique video viewers

3. NBCNews.com – 28 million unique video viewers

4. Yahoo News – 25 million unique video viewers

5. FoxNews.com – 22 million unique video viewers

Source: Comscore Video Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 18+ and OTT Persons 2+ where tagged, June 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category CNN Brand entity used prior to June 2018.

#1 IN YOUNG ADULT REACH IN JULY 2021

CNN ranked again as the largest news brand accessed by young adults (defined as users between the ages of 18-34) with 32 million unique young adult multiplatform visitors in July 2021.

1. CNN.com – 32 Million Young Adult Unique Multiplatform Visitors in July 2021

2. The New York Times Brand – 23 million young adult unique visitors

3. NBCNews.com – 20 million young adult unique visitors

4. WashingtonPost.com – 18 million young adult unique visitors

5. USAToday.com – 16 million young adult unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience Persons 18-34, July 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE IN JULY 2021

CNN Politics has been the #1 online political news outlet in unique visitors since January 2016, and continued that streak in July with 42 million multiplatform unique visitors.

1. CNN Politics – 42 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in July 2021

2. TheHill.com – 36 million unique visitors

3. Politico.com – 25 million unique visitors

4. MSNBC TV – 20 million unique visitors

5. Fox News Politics – 17 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, News/Information – Politics, Total Digital Audience – Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 13+, July 2021, U.S.

###

PRESS CONTACT

Emily.Kuhn@CNN.com