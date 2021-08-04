When Liaisons Turn Deadly… HLN Original Series “Sex & Murder” Returns For Season Two on Sunday, August 29

Link to Sex & Murder season premiere trailer: https://f.io/Xbcr6DJw

August 4, 2021– Chance encounters, clandestine meetings, obsessive love affairs. Some liaisons can have deadly consequences. Season two of the HLN Original Series Sex & Murder, launching Sunday August 29 at 10pm ET/PT, follows some of the most bizarre and shocking of these cases with six new episodes.

In this series, detectives uncover dirty secrets, scandalous sex affairs, online sex addictions, jealousy and stunning twisted fantasies when looking for motives for murder.

Sex & Murder is produced by HLN Investigations headed by executive producer Elizabeth Yuskaitis.

Following are airdates and episode descriptions for Sex & Murder:

Sunday, August 29, 2021 (season premiere) “Dirty Office Affair” (Emmett Corrigan): Successful lawyer, Mormon family man and father of five was shot down in cold blood at a Walgreens parking lot. But a closer look reveals a dirty office affair that turned into a dangerous game of Russian roulette.

September 5, 2021 “Killer Sex Party” (Amanda Logue) A tattoo shop owner, Dennis Abrahamsen, was found brutally murdered, naked on a massage table in his home. Evidence tells a story of a wild sex party gone wrong with a famous adult actress.

September 12, 2021 “Storm of Lies” (Crystal McDowell) A beautiful mom of two, Crystal McDowell, vanishes as Hurricane Harvey rocks Houston, Texas. Surveillance video leads investigators to her twisted killer.

September 19, 2021“Dead in the Deep End” (Adam Frasch), and a former model, Samira Frasch, was living a life of extravagance with multiple homes and high-end cars until tragedy struck. The mother of two was found dead at the bottom of her swimming pool and both her children missing from the home.

September 26, 2021 “Chilling Cover-up” (Shannon Graves) Beautiful aspiring cosmetologist Shannon Graves is found dismembered in a padlocked freezer. But when another woman is spotted driving her car and going into her apartment, detectives discover a chilling cover-up.

October 3, 2021 “Fatal Ambush” (Teresa Sievers) Successful doctor and mom of two, Teresa Sievers, is found bludgeoned to death in her kitchen after returning home from a family vacation. Forensics and surveillance video lead investigators across state lines to shocking evidence.

Sex & Murder episodes will be available on demand the day after their broadcast premiere via cable/satellite systems.

About HLN Investigations

HLN Investigations is a news team that produces breaking news specials and HLN Original Series within the crime and justice genre. Stephanie Todd, Vice President, Programming, HLN, oversees the group headed by Elizabeth Yuskaitis, executive producer, HLN.

About HLN

HLN (www.CNN.com/HLN) features live coverage of national, regional, lifestyle, and entertainment stories in a fast-paced approachable tone with expert-led hosts. The network also presents original and acquired series focusing on true crime, mysteries and investigations. HLN is a CNN Worldwide network reaching more than 90 million households in the U.S. CNN is a division of WarnerMedia.