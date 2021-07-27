CNN Nominated For Network-Record 44 News And Documentary Emmy Awards
CNN received a network-record 44 nominations for the 42nd Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Awards, announced today. CNN’s diverse nominations encompass news programming and interviews, CNN Films, and Special Reports. Also included are nominations for CNN International, CNN Digital, and CNN en Español. Winners will be announced September 28th and September 29th in a virtual ceremony that will be streamed live at watch.theemmys.tv.
Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast
- CNN Digital: Go There, Coronavirus Outbreak in Wuhan
Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast
- The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, Yemen Hunger Crisis: Made in America
- The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, CNN Investigates China’s Treatment of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang
Outstanding Short Feature Story in a Newscast
- CNN Business, Conspiracy Theorists Said She Started the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Now She’s Afraid for Her Life
- CNN Newsroom, The Body Collectors
Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast
- AC360, CNN/Bellingcat Investigation into the Poisoning of Russian Opposition
Leader Alexey Navalny
- The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, Lekki Toll Gate Shooting Investigation
Outstanding Breaking News Coverage
- The Coronavirus Outbreak in China, CNN
- The Death of George Floyd, CNN
- Trump’s Photo-Op at St. John’s Church, CNN
Outstanding News Special
- CNN Special Report, Witness to the Pandemic
- Fareed Zakaria Special, China’s Deadly Secret
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis
- Fareed Zakaria Special, How the World Sees America
Outstanding Live Interview
- CNN Newsroom, Anderson Cooper Presses Las Vegas Mayor
- CNN Newsroom, Anderson Cooper Grills Mike Lindell of MyPillow
- CNN Tonight, Sara Sidner Connects Floyd Family with Minneapolis Police Chief
- State of the Union, Dana Bash Presses Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on School Reopenings
- The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, Wolf Blitzer interviews Attorney General Bill Barr
Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage
- AC360, Pandemic: How a Virus Changed the World in 1918
- CNN Special Report, Bats: The Mystery Behind Covid-19
Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage
- CNN Worldwide Covid-19 Coverage
Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage
- New Day, A Family’s Struggle as Pandemic Worsens Food Insecurity
Outstanding Historical Documentary
- CNN Films, John Lewis: Good Trouble
Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary
- CNN Films, Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary
- CNN Films, Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer
Best Story in a Newscast
- AC360, Idlib: Forced to Flee Again
Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish
- CNN en Español, Crisis del Covid-19 en Ecuador
Outstanding Investigative Journalism in Spanish
- Docufilms – Nisman: 5 años de preguntas (CNN en Español)
Outstanding Interview in Spanish
- Camilo – Gerardo Gaya: Padre coraje a la mexicana (CNN en Español)
- Conclusiones – Interview with Venezuelan Opposition Leader, Leopoldo López (CNN en Español)
Outstanding Interactive Media: Current News
- CNN Digital, How American Police Gear up to Respond to Protests
Outstanding Interactive Media: Arts, Lifestyle and Culture
- CNN Digital, From Olympics to Outer Space: The Untold Story of Munich ’72
Outstanding Research: News
- AC360, CNN/Bellingcat Investigation into the Poisoning of Russian Opposition
Leader Alexey Navalny
- The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, Lekki Toll Gate Shooting Investigation
Outstanding Research: Documentary
- CNN Films, John Lewis: Good Trouble
Outstanding Direction: News
- Daniel Figueroa, AC360, Coronavirus: Facts and Fears Town Hall
- Reza Baktar, Election Week in America
Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design
- CNN Films, John Lewis: Good Trouble
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- America’s Choice 2020, CNN Magic Wall
- Anderson Cooper Full Circle, ACFC Remote
Outstanding Promotional Announcement
- CNN Creative Marketing, Donkey & Elephant Campaign
- CNN New Year’s Eve Live, 2021 Might Not Suck
- CNN Original Series, First Ladies Campaign
- Coronavirus Global Town Hall, Alicia Keys – Good Job
In addition to these 44 News and Documentary Emmy® Award nominations, CNN Original Series earned four Primetime Emmy® nominations. Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell were both nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special. Sterling K. Brown was nominated for Outstanding Narrator for Lincoln: Divided We Stand and Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy was also nominated for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program. In the Daytime® Emmy Awards, CNN received six Emmy® nominations, including: Outstanding Daytime Program Host (Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Erica Hill, Van Jones for CNN/Sesame Street Town Halls); Outstanding Educational and Informational Series for CNN/Sesame Street Town Halls; 3 nominations for CNN en Español for Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish (Café CNN, Destinos,Nuestro Mundo); and lastly Guillermo Arduino (Encuentro) for Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program.