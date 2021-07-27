CNN Nominated For Network-Record 44 News And Documentary Emmy Awards

CNN received a network-record 44 nominations for the 42nd Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Awards, announced today. CNN’s diverse nominations encompass news programming and interviews, CNN Films, and Special Reports. Also included are nominations for CNN International, CNN Digital, and CNN en Español. Winners will be announced September 28th and September 29th in a virtual ceremony that will be streamed live at watch.theemmys.tv.

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast

CNN Digital: Go There, Coronavirus Outbreak in Wuhan

Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, Yemen Hunger Crisis: Made in America

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, CNN Investigates China’s Treatment of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang

Outstanding Short Feature Story in a Newscast

CNN Business, Conspiracy Theorists Said She Started the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Now She’s Afraid for Her Life

CNN Newsroom, The Body Collectors

Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast

AC360, CNN/Bellingcat Investigation into the Poisoning of Russian Opposition

Leader Alexey Navalny

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, Lekki Toll Gate Shooting Investigation

Outstanding Breaking News Coverage

The Coronavirus Outbreak in China, CNN

The Death of George Floyd, CNN

Trump’s Photo-Op at St. John’s Church, CNN

Outstanding News Special

CNN Special Report, Witness to the Pandemic

Fareed Zakaria Special, China’s Deadly Secret

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

Fareed Zakaria Special, How the World Sees America

Outstanding Live Interview

CNN Newsroom, Anderson Cooper Presses Las Vegas Mayor

CNN Newsroom, Anderson Cooper Grills Mike Lindell of MyPillow

CNN Tonight, Sara Sidner Connects Floyd Family with Minneapolis Police Chief

State of the Union, Dana Bash Presses Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on School Reopenings

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, Wolf Blitzer interviews Attorney General Bill Barr

Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage

AC360, Pandemic: How a Virus Changed the World in 1918

CNN Special Report, Bats: The Mystery Behind Covid-19

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage

CNN Worldwide Covid-19 Coverage

Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage

New Day, A Family’s Struggle as Pandemic Worsens Food Insecurity

Outstanding Historical Documentary

CNN Films, John Lewis: Good Trouble

Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary

CNN Films, Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary

CNN Films, Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer

Best Story in a Newscast

AC360, Idlib: Forced to Flee Again

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish

CNN en Español, Crisis del Covid-19 en Ecuador

Outstanding Investigative Journalism in Spanish

Docufilms – Nisman: 5 años de preguntas (CNN en Español)

Outstanding Interview in Spanish

Camilo – Gerardo Gaya: Padre coraje a la mexicana (CNN en Español)

Conclusiones – Interview with Venezuelan Opposition Leader, Leopoldo López (CNN en Español)

Outstanding Interactive Media: Current News

CNN Digital, How American Police Gear up to Respond to Protests

Outstanding Interactive Media: Arts, Lifestyle and Culture

CNN Digital, From Olympics to Outer Space: The Untold Story of Munich ’72

Outstanding Research: News

AC360, CNN/Bellingcat Investigation into the Poisoning of Russian Opposition

Leader Alexey Navalny

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, Lekki Toll Gate Shooting Investigation

Outstanding Research: Documentary

CNN Films, John Lewis: Good Trouble

Outstanding Direction: News

Daniel Figueroa, AC360, Coronavirus: Facts and Fears Town Hall

Reza Baktar, Election Week in America

Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design

CNN Films, John Lewis: Good Trouble

Outstanding Technical Achievement

America’s Choice 2020, CNN Magic Wall

Anderson Cooper Full Circle, ACFC Remote

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

CNN Creative Marketing, Donkey & Elephant Campaign

CNN New Year’s Eve Live, 2021 Might Not Suck

CNN Original Series, First Ladies Campaign

Coronavirus Global Town Hall, Alicia Keys – Good Job

In addition to these 44 News and Documentary Emmy® Award nominations, CNN Original Series earned four Primetime Emmy® nominations. Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell were both nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special. Sterling K. Brown was nominated for Outstanding Narrator for Lincoln: Divided We Stand and Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy was also nominated for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program. In the Daytime® Emmy Awards, CNN received six Emmy® nominations, including: Outstanding Daytime Program Host (Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Erica Hill, Van Jones for CNN/Sesame Street Town Halls); Outstanding Educational and Informational Series for CNN/Sesame Street Town Halls; 3 nominations for CNN en Español for Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish (Café CNN, Destinos,Nuestro Mundo); and lastly Guillermo Arduino (Encuentro) for Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program.