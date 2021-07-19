CNN is #1 in Digital News in Q2 2021

#1 IN JUNE IN U.S. UNIQUE VISITORS, MOBILE, VIDEO, YOUNG ADULTS & POLITICS

CNN ranked as the #1 digital news outlet in the key categories of U.S. unique visitors, mobile unique visitors, young adult visitors and politics visitors in June, and also ranked as #1 in video viewers in May (May data is the most current available for video), making CNN #1 in news in Q2 2021. CNN has held the #1 ranking for more than five consecutive years for U.S. unique visitors.

#1 IN U.S. MULTIPLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS IN JUNE 2021

CNN extended its five-year streak as the #1 news outlet in multiplatform unique visitors in June 2021 with 128 million unique multiplatform visitors domestically. CNN was also the only domestic news outlet with more than 100 million unique visitors, outpacing second place FoxNews.com by 48 million unique users. After an incredibly intense news cycle, CNN remains on top and outpaced all competitors.

1. CNN.com – 128 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in June 2021

2. FoxNews.com – 80 million unique visitors

3. The New York Times Brand – 79 million unique visitors

4. NBCNews.com – 77.8 million unique visitors

5. WashingtonPost.com – 77.7 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 13+, June 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS IN JUNE 2021

In June 2021, CNN saw 109 million mobile unique visitors – more than two straight years of more than 100 million unique visitors coming to CNN exclusively on mobile platforms.

1. CNN.com – 109 Million Mobile Unique Visitors in June 2021

2. WashingtonPost.com – 69.1 million mobile unique visitors

3. NBCNews.com – 68.6 million mobile unique visitors

4. The New York Times Brand – 67 million mobile unique visitors

5. FoxNews.com – 65 million mobile unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, June 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. Historical claim based on Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, U.S. for October 2020 and prior months.

#1 IN UNIQUE VIDEO VIEWERS IN MAY 2021

CNN’s continued its streak as #1 in video in May with 42 million unique video viewers. Of news outlets, CNN has been ranked #1 in unique video viewers since the metric was introduced more than 4 years ago. With more unique video viewers and minutes spent than on any other news publisher, CNN continues to deliver users the most engaging video experience.

1. CNN.com – 42 Million Multiplatform Video Unique Viewers in May 2021

2. CBSNews.com – 32 million unique video viewers

3. NBCNews.com – 26 million unique video viewers

4. Yahoo News – 23 million unique video viewers

5. FoxNews.com – 22 million unique video viewers

Source: Comscore Video Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 18+ and OTT Persons 2+ where tagged, May 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category CNN Brand entity used prior to May 2018.

#1 IN YOUNG ADULTS REACH IN JUNE 2021

CNN ranked again as the largest news brand accessed by young adults (defined as users between the ages of 18-34) with 32 million unique young adult multiplatform visitors in June 2021.

1. CNN.com – 32 Million Young Adult Unique Multiplatform Visitors in June 2021

2. The New York Times Brand – 22 million young adult unique visitors

3. NBCNews.com – 19 million young adult unique visitors

4. WashingtonPost.com – 17.5 million young adult unique visitors

5. USAToday.com – 16.9 million young adult unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience Persons 18-34, June 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE IN JUNE 2021

CNN Politics has been the #1 online political news outlet in unique visitors since May 2016, and continued that streak in June with 41 million multiplatform unique visitors.

1. CNN Politics – 41 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in June 2021

2. TheHill.com – 33 million unique visitors

3. Politico.com – 27 million unique visitors

4. MSNBC TV – 18 million unique visitors

5. Fox News Politics – 14 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, News/Information – Politics, Total Digital Audience – Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 13+, June 2021, U.S.

