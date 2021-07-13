CNN Honored with 4 Primetime Emmy® Award Nominations

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell Nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Sterling K. Brown Nominated for Outstanding Narrator for Lincoln: Divided We Stand

NEW YORK— July 13, 2021 CNN Original Series has received 4 nominations in the 73rd Primetime Emmy® Award competition. The nominations were announced this morning by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell were both nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy was also nominated for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program.

Sterling K. Brown was nominated for Outstanding Narrator for Lincoln: Divided We Stand.

Creative Arts winners will be announced September 18 on FXX.

The 2021 CNN Primetime Emmy® nominations are as follows:

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Outstanding Narrator

Sterling K. Brown – Lincoln: Divided We Stand

Press Contact: Jacqueline Hernandez, Jacqueline.hernandez@warnermedia.com