CNN Honored with 4 Primetime Emmy® Award Nominations
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell Nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Sterling K. Brown Nominated for Outstanding Narrator for Lincoln: Divided We Stand
NEW YORK— July 13, 2021 CNN Original Series has received 4 nominations in the 73rd Primetime Emmy® Award competition. The nominations were announced this morning by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell were both nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy was also nominated for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program.
Sterling K. Brown was nominated for Outstanding Narrator for Lincoln: Divided We Stand.
Creative Arts winners will be announced September 18 on FXX.
The 2021 CNN Primetime Emmy® nominations are as follows:
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Outstanding Narrator
Sterling K. Brown – Lincoln: Divided We Stand
Press Contact: Jacqueline Hernandez, Jacqueline.hernandez@warnermedia.com