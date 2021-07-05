CNN to be an Official Broadcaster for Expo 2020 Dubai

World’s #1 news network to uniquely cover one of the year’s most anticipated events across all platforms

As the eyes of the world turn towards the UAE from October-March for Expo 2020 Dubai, CNN will be an Official Broadcaster for the event, bringing unrivalled coverage to global audiences and staging a prominent presence at Expo itself.

The collaboration agreed between H.E. Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Rani Raad, President, CNN Worldwide Commercial, provides CNN with unique access to all aspects of Expo 2020 Dubai and the use of broadcast locations from which to capture the event’s stories and atmosphere as well as engage with visitors and participants.

As an Official Broadcaster, CNN is planning live broadcasting from Expo 2020 Dubai, including flagship shows Connect the World with Becky Anderson, Quest Means Business and CNN Talk. The network is also developing feature programming – covering areas such as innovation¸ green issues and other pillars from the Expo agenda – across all global platforms including CNN Arabic. This content follows CNN’s preview Road to Expo series and distinctive digital initiatives and will be distributed globally via TV, digital and social platforms to reach hundreds of millions of people around the world both via CNN and its extensive network of affiliate broadcasters and publishers.

In addition, CNN is planning live and interactive activations across its various networks as well as on the ground at the Expo to engage and inspire those attending Expo 2020 Dubai.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “All eyes will be on Expo 2020 Dubai when we open our doors to the world in less than 100 days, a moment of extraordinary pride for Dubai and the UAE. A heart-stirring, awe-inspiring six months of magical entertainment, interactive experiences, enlightening insights and ground-breaking discoveries from our 200-plus participants awaits. Expo 2020 will fuel our propensity to adopt innovation, while making us think more seriously about our future.

“As we invite everyone to join the making of a new world, our broadcasters are essential to delivering a message of overcoming adversity, mobilising the next generation and sparking innovations that will ignite another 50 years of purposeful progress. At a time when the world is facing complex challenges, the convening power of Expo 2020 will bring us together to celebrate our spirit, our tenacity, and our togetherness – and to look to the future with optimism, and with hope.”

“The Expo 2020 Dubai couldn’t come at a more critical time and, as the official broadcaster, CNN looks forward to playing a leading role in its success,” said Rani Raad, President, CNN Worldwide Commercial. “As the world reconnects after these last 18 months, the way in which we communicate is undoubtedly changing. With our unmatched audience reach across multiple media platforms and our award-winning global storytelling skills, CNN will be bringing Expo 2020 Dubai to millions of global citizens in over 200 countries. This is an opportunity for the world to look to the World Expo for inspiration to build a brighter, more sustainable future, and we at CNN are really excited about turning that opportunity into an unprecedented success.”

CNN has had a long presence in the UAE, ever since the launch of CNN Arabic in Dubai in 2002 and then the opening of CNN’s Abu Dhabi bureau in 2009, one of the network’s major global hubs and home to prime time global news show – Connect the World with Becky Anderson.

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world’s leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world’s most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. CNNIC has offices across the world, with key hubs in London, Hong Kong and Miami. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com

About Expo 2020 Dubai

From 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai will welcome visitors from every corner of the globe to join the making of a new world, as it brings together the planet in one place to reimagine tomorrow.