CNN Outpaces All Competitors Again: #1 In Digital News

#1 IN U.S. UNIQUE VISITORS FOR FIVE YEARS STRAIGHT

#1 IN MAY IN U.S. UNIQUE VISITORS, MOBILE, VIDEO, YOUNG ADULTS & POLITICS

After a relentless year-and-a-half of nonstop breaking news, CNN came out on top again as the #1 online news destination in the key categories of U.S. unique visitors, mobile unique visitors, young adult visitors and politics visitors in May, and also ranked as #1 in video viewers in April (April data is the most current available for video).

CNN has held the #1 ranking for U.S. unique visitors for five consecutive years, with more unique visitors coming to CNN than any other news platform for 60 months running. According to Comscore’s latest data from May 2021, CNN saw 135 million unique U.S. multiplatform visitors. CNN was the only domestic news brand with over 100 million unique U.S. multiplatform visitors in May.

#1 IN U.S. MULTIPLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS IN MAY 2021

CNN held onto its five-year running streak as the #1 news outlet in multiplatform unique visitors in May 2021 with 135 million unique multiplatform visitors domestically. CNN was also the only domestic news outlet with more than 100 million unique visitors, outpacing second place NYTimes by 53 million unique users. After an incredibly intense news cycle, CNN remains on top and outpaced all competitors.

1. CNN.com – 135 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in May 2021

2. The New York Times Brand – 82 million unique visitors

3. FoxNews.com – 80 million unique visitors

4. WashingtonPost.com – 78 million unique visitors

5. NBCNews.com – 76 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 13+, May 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS IN MAY 2021

In May 2021, CNN saw 115 million mobile unique visitors – more than two straight years of more than 100 million unique visitors coming to CNN exclusively on mobile platforms.

1. CNN.com – 115 Million Mobile Unique Visitors in May 2021

2. WashingtonPost.com – 68.1 million mobile unique visitors

3. The New York Times Brand – 67.9 million mobile unique visitors

4. USAToday.com – 65.4 million mobile unique visitors

5. FoxNews.com – 65.1 million mobile unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, May 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. Historical claim based on Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, U.S. for October 2020 and prior months.

#1 IN UNIQUE VIDEO VIEWERS IN APRIL 2021

CNN’s reign on top in video continued in April 2021 with 48 million unique video viewers. Of news outlets, CNN has been ranked #1 in unique video viewers since the metric was introduced more than 4 years ago. With more unique video viewers and minutes spent than on any other news publisher, CNN continues to deliver users the most engaging video experience.

1. CNN.com – 48 Million Multiplatform Video Unique Viewers in April 2021

2. NBCNews.com – 32 million unique video viewers

3. CBSNews.com – 31.0 million unique video viewers

4. FoxNews.com – 30.8 million unique video viewers

5. Yahoo News – 26 million unique video viewers

Source: Comscore Video Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 18+ and OTT Persons 2+ where tagged, April 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category CNN Brand entity used prior to April 2018.

#1 IN YOUNG ADULTS REACH IN MAY 2021

CNN ranked again as the largest news brand accessed by young adults (defined as users between the ages of 18-34) with 32 million unique young adult multiplatform visitors in May 2021.

1. CNN.com – 32 Million Young Adult Unique Multiplatform Visitors in May 2021

2. The New York Times Brand – 23 million young adult unique visitors

3. WashingtonPost.com – 19 million young adult unique visitors

4. NBCNews.com – 18 million young adult unique visitors

5. USAToday.com – 16 million young adult unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience Persons 18-34, May 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE IN MAY 2021

CNN Politics continued its five-year streak at #1 in May with 43 million multiplatform unique visitors. CNN Politics has been the #1 online political news outlet in unique visitors since April 2016.

1. CNN Politics – 43 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in March 2021

2. TheHill.com – 34 million unique visitors

3. Politico.com – 29 million unique visitors

4. MSNBC TV – 18 million unique visitors

5. Fox News Politics – 17 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, News/Information – Politics, Total Digital Audience – Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 13+, May 2021, U.S.

