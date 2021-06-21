CNN Debuts Newsletter “Meanwhile in China”

The newsletter will publish every Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Sign up here: CNN.com/MeanwhileInChina

Today, CNN debuted Meanwhile in China, a three-times-a-week newsletter that will explore the crucial issues in China and beyond, notably breaking down why they matter for a global audience.

With China rapidly becoming the world’s second superpower, CNN’s reporters in Hong Kong, Beijing and around the world will update readers every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with the latest and most important news about China’s rise, analysis on what it means for the world, and predictions on what could happen next.

Meanwhile in China builds on the international success and global reach of CNN’s daily newsletter Meanwhile in America. As an expansion into Asia, the launch of Meanwhile in China marks both CNN’s first newsletter offering from the region, as well as its first effort to expand Meanwhile as a brand. While the new edition will look at China as an emerging superpower, the original Meanwhile will continue its mission to explain the United States, both newsletters providing a global perspective to readers in the rest of the world.

