NEW YORK- June 9, 2021 CNN Original Series is set to debut two new docuseries this July; History of the Sitcom premiering with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, July 11 at 9pm and 10 pm ET/PT, and Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury on Sunday, July 18 at 10pm ET/PT.

Following in the footsteps of the popular CNN Original Series examining The Movies and The Story of Late Night, History of the Sitcom reunites audiences with the television friends, families, and co-workers they grew up with while introducing cutting-edge comedies that are sure to be your next binge-watch. The eight-part docuseries produced by Cream Productions features over 180 original interviews with sitcom icons including Norman Lear, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Lisa Kudrow, Jason Alexander, Kelsey Grammer, Kim Fields, Tim Allen, Carl Reiner, Dick Van Dyke, George Lopez, Mel Brooks, Isabella Gomez, Ted Danson, Joey Soloway, Jimmie Walker, Judd Apatow, Dan Levy, Zooey Deschanel, Chuck Lorre, Mara Brock Akil, Helen Hunt and many more, breaking down how sitcoms have helped generations of Americans navigate an ever-shifting cultural landscape.

The premiere episode at 9pm ET/PT titled “American Family” will examine how sitcoms have evolved to reflect the changing face of American families. The following episode at 10pm ET/PT titled “Sexual Revolution” will explore the revolution of sex in sitcoms, including the integration LGBTQ+ storylines in representing a more modern world.

Executive producers for History of the Sitcom are David Brady, Kate Harrison Karman, Bill Carter, and John Ealer for Cream Productions, Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series. Following the premiere, the series will regularly air on Sunday nights at 9pm ET/PT on CNN.

Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury, produced by Blackfin, is a six-part series that tells the story of one of the most controversial cities in history, through six epic conflicts that shaped and defined it. Narrated by Golden Globe-winning actor Ewan McGregor, the docuseries explores how a small arid town with no natural resources became a place of pilgrimage for three of the most prominent world religions, while investigating how three thousand years of conflicts have led directly to the struggles of today. Spanning from Biblical times to the Roman Empire to the Cold War, and examining the stories of King David, Cleopatra, Saladin, T.E. Lawrence, and more, the series brings the “City of God” to life as never before.

The premiere episode, “The Kingdom,” tracks how King David conquered and claimed Jerusalem from the Jebusites as the capital for the United Kingdom of Israel, setting the stage for centuries of conflict to come.

Executive producers for Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury are Geno McDermott, Jordan Rosenblum and Shan Nicholson for Blackfin, Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series. The series will regularly air on Sunday nights at 10pm ET/PT on CNN.

History of the Sitcom and Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury will stream live for subscribers the day of their premieres via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. Ahead of the broadcast premiere, starting on Friday, July 2nd the “Holy War” episode of Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury will be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps. Episodes of both series will be available the day after their broadcast premiere on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo and CNN mobile apps.

The CNN Original Series group develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions, and in-house production. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees CNN Original Series and CNN Films for CNN Worldwide. Lyle Gamm, senior vice president of current programming, supervises production of all CNN Original Series. Since 2012, the team has produced over 40 CNN Original Series, including the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, Emmy Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, and critically-acclaimed series including This is Life with Lisa Ling, First Ladies, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, the “Decades” series, American Dynasties: The Kennedys, The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, The History of Comedy, Race for the White House, and many others. For more information about CNN Original Series, please follow @CNNOriginals via Twitter, and join Keep Watching, our exclusive, members-only community that enables fans to stay engaged with their favorite CNN Original Series & Films https://cnn.it/3qOXGNz .

