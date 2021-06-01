DREAMLAND: THE BURNING OF BLACK WALL STREET PREMIERES AT #1 IN CABLE NEWS IN TOTAL VIEWERS AND DEMOS

Last night’s premiere of DREAMLAND: THE BURNING OF BLACK WALL STREET (5/31 9pm, ET), the latest feature documentary from CNN Films, debuted at #1 in cable news in total viewers, adults 25-54, and among younger viewers (18-34), according to Nielsen Fast National data.

In total viewers, CNN was the most watched with 1.314 million, +7% more than FNC’s 1.232 million viewers and a +35% advantage against MSNBC’s 970k viewers. In the key demo adults 25-54, CNN averaged 292k, a dominant +97% advantage over FNC’s 148k and an impressive +207% more than MSNBC’s 95k. In younger viewers (18-34), CNN had 66k to FNC’s 28k to MSNBC’s 4k viewers. CNN easily surpassed the combined viewership of the competition among both demo and younger viewers.

The Salima Koroma-directed film, executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter of The SpringHill Company, and Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton of CNN Films, will encore Saturday, June 5 at 9pm ET on CNN.

