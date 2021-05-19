Graduation 2021: A CNN Special Event

Anchored by CNN’s Don Lemon and Brianna Keilar Sunday, May 23rd at 7pm, ET

As millions of students across the nation graduate following a year shaped by the coronavirus pandemic, CNN will air a star-studded prime time special this Sunday honoring the class of 2021. Graduation 2021: A CNN Special Event hosted by Don Lemon and Brianna Keilar will air Sunday, May 23rd at 7pmET on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español.

The special will feature a keynote from Vice President Kamala Harris. In addition there will be musical performances from Portugal, The Man, Andy Grammer, Lukas Graham and EARCANDY. Students from the Duke Ellington School of Arts in Washington, D.C. and the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City will also perform. Special messages to the graduates from Kim Kardashian West, Kristen Bell, Loren Gray, Brianne Howey, Ludacris, Candace Parker, Shaquille O’Neal, OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, Dwyane Wade and Russell Wilson.

Graduation 2021: A CNN Event will stream live requiring a cable log-in May 23rd, on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for IOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku and Samsung Smart TV). The special will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.