#1 IN U.S. UNIQUE VISITORS, MOBILE, VIDEO, YOUNG ADULTS & POLITICS IN APRIL

CNN ranked again as the #1 digital news outlet, according to Comscore’s latest data from April 2021, with 143 million unique U.S. multiplatform visitors. CNN was the only domestic news brand with over 100 million unique U.S. multiplatform visitors in April.

CNN has held the #1 ranking for more than 4 consecutive years for U.S. unique visitors, and also holds the #1 position in the key categories of mobile unique visitors, video unique viewers and young adult unique visitors.

#1 IN U.S. MULTIPLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS IN APRIL 2021

CNN saw 143 million unique multiplatform visitors domestically in April 2021 and remained the #1 ranked news brand in the category for nearly five years running. CNN was also the only domestic news outlet with more than 100 million unique visitors, outpacing second place NYTimes by 54 million unique users.

1. CNN.com – 143 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in April 2021

2. The New York Times Brand – 89 million unique visitors

3. NBCNews.com – 86 million unique visitors

4. FoxNews.com – 85 million unique visitors

5. WashingtonPost.com – 80 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 13+, April 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS IN APRIL 2021

CNN saw 123 million mobile unique visitors in April 2021, more than two straight years of more than 100 million unique visitors coming to CNN exclusively on mobile platforms.

1. CNN.com – 123 Million Mobile Unique Visitors in April 2021

2. The New York Times Brand – 77 million mobile unique visitors

3. NBCNews.com – 75 million mobile unique visitors

4. USAToday.com – 72 million mobile unique visitors

5. WashingtonPost.com – 70 million mobile unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, April 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. Historical claim based on Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, U.S. for October 2020 and prior months.

#1 IN UNIQUE VIDEO VIEWERS IN MARCH 2021

CNN’s reign on top in video continued in March 2021 with 48 million unique video viewers. Of news outlets, CNN has been ranked #1 in unique video viewers since the metric was introduced more than 4 years ago. With more unique video viewers and minutes spent than on any other news publisher, CNN continues to deliver users the most engaging video experience.

1. CNN.com – 48 Million Multiplatform Video Unique Viewers in March 2021

2. CBSNews.com– 39 million unique video viewers

3. NBCNews.com – 33 million unique video viewers

4. FoxNews.com – 26 million unique video viewers

5. Yahoo News – 25 million unique video viewers

Source: Comscore Video Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 18+ and OTT Persons 2+ where tagged, March 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category CNN Brand entity used prior to March 2018.

#1 IN YOUNG ADULTS REACH IN APRIL 2021

CNN ranked again as the largest news brand accessed by young adults (defined as users between the ages of 18-34) with 37 million unique young adult multiplatform visitors in April 2021.

1. CNN.com – 37 Million Young Adult Unique Multiplatform Visitors in April 2021

2. The New York Times Brand – 25 million young adult unique visitors

3. NBCNews.com – 21 million young adult unique visitors

4. WashingtonPost.com – 20 million young adult unique visitors

5. USAToday.com – 18 million young adult unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience Persons 18-34, April 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE IN APRIL 2021

CNN Politics continued its five-year streak at #1 in April with 49 million multiplatform unique visitors. CNN Politics has been the #1 online political news outlet in unique visitors since March 2016.

1. CNN Politics – 49 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in April 2021

2. TheHill.com – 36 million unique visitors

3. Politico.com – 30 million unique visitors

4. MSNBC TV – 17.9 million unique visitors

5. Fox News Politics – 17.8 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, News/Information – Politics, Total Digital Audience – Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 13+, April 2021, U.S.

