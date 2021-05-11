Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon to Debut New CNN Audio Podcast ‘The Handoff’ Exclusively on Apple Podcasts

CNN Audio announced today the debut of The Handoff, a new weekly podcast hosted by CNN anchors Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon.

Each night during the primetime hours of CNN’s television programming, viewers witness the deep love, honest candor, and respect that these two anchors—and friends—have for one another in their unscripted “handoff” conversations between shows. Now, with no broadcast clock to hold them back, they are stepping out from behind their anchor desks to come together and ignite even more personal and hot topic conversations. Nothing is off limits.

The Handoff will be available exclusively with a subscription to the CNN channel on Apple Podcasts when Apple Podcasts Subscriptions debuts later this month.

###

About CNN Audio

CNN Audio is the exclusive producer of audio content and podcasts for CNN Worldwide, creating listening experiences that are relevant, informative, and highly engaging for audiences that want to dig deeper in topical news and original enterprise storytelling. Find all CNN Audio content at www.cnn.com/audio.

Press Contact:

Garrett Cowan, CNN Audio

garrett.cowan@cnn.com