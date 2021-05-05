Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy Comes to CNN International

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy Promo via Vimeo

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, CNN’s critically-acclaimed six-part CNN Original Series that follows Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci as he travels across Italy to discover the secrets and delights of the country’s regional cuisines, is coming to CNN International.

Premiering at 9pm ET on Sunday, June 20 to a global audience of more than 370 million, Tucci will take viewers along with him as he enjoys the luxurious creamy carbonara of Rome, the delicious simplicity of Sicily’s pasta alla Norma, the saffron-infused silkiness of risotto in Milan, the crispy tenderness of bistecca alla fiorentina, the perfect classic ragu alla bolognese and the world’s best pizza in Naples. Tucci comes prepared with a bottomless appetite for it all, showing us how the diversity of Italian cooking offers a gateway through which you can glimpse Italy’s history and culture.

“During a time when everyone wishes they could travel, the series will transport you through Italy’s cultural past and present through its extraordinary cuisine,” said Tucci. “The food tells the story of this country’s unique history and I’m thrilled to serve as a guide through this journey.”

In each episode, Tucci visits a different region or city of Italy, including Tuscany, Sicily, Milan, Rome, Bologna, and Naples/The Amalfi Coast.

“Stanley’s engaging personality, wit and charm make him the perfect fit to take CNN’s viewers on an intimate voyage to his beloved Italy,” said Amy Entelis, EVP for Talent & Content Development, CNN Worldwide. “We know our audience will feel inspired as they experience, through Stanley’s eyes, the food, culture and people of a country that has given the world so much joy from its cuisine.”

“Searching for Italy is a fascinating, mouthwatering and visually-stunning exploration of perhaps one of the world’s most beautiful countries and its rich culture, and Stanley Tucci is the perfect guide to take our viewers from around the world on an unforgettable tour,” said Meara Erdozain, senior vice president of programming for CNN International.

CNN partnered with London-based film and television production company RAW to produce Searching for Italy.

“Making this series was an absolute delight and the reaction from viewers in America was wonderful,” said Adam Hawkins, executive producer for Searching for Italy. “As we embark on producing a second season, we are so pleased that viewers all over the world can go on this incredible and delicious journey with the inimitable Stanley Tucci.”

Executive producers for Searching for Italy are Adam Hawkins, Eve Kay, and Stanley Tucci for RAW, Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series.

Season one of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy averaged 470k among P25-54, 2.1m among P2+, and 75k among P18-34 among its six Sunday night 9p premieres in the United States. In its time period across cable news, the series has ranked #1 among all three demos.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy will air at the following times on CNN International starting June 20 [all times Eastern]: Sundays at 7am, 11am, 2pm and 9pm; and Wednesdays at 7am, 2pm and 9pm.

Next month, join Stanley Tucci for a tour of Italy's unique regional cuisines, history, and culture. Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy airs on @cnni from June 20th. #SearchingForItaly 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/cLvpq9ylBg — CNN International PR (@CNNPRUK) May 5, 2021

About CNN Original Series

The CNN Original Series group develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees CNN Original Series and CNN Films for CNN Worldwide. Lyle Gamm, senior vice president of current programming, supervises production of all CNN Original Series. Since 2012, the team has produced 40 CNN Original Series, including the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, Emmy Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, and critically-acclaimed series including This is Life with Lisa Ling, First Ladies, the “Decades” series, American Dynasties: The Kennedys, The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, The History of Comedy, Race for the White House, and many others.

About CNN International

CNN’s portfolio of news and information services is available in seven different languages across all major TV, digital and mobile platforms, reaching more than 445 million full-time households and hotel rooms around the globe. With programming that originates from CNN studios in Abu Dhabi, Atlanta, Hong Kong, London and New York, CNN International is the number one international TV news channel according to all major media surveys across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific region, and Latin America and has a US presence that includes CNNgo. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination in the world, with more unique visitors, global unique visitors and video viewers than any other news source. CNN is at the forefront of digital innovation and continues to invest heavily in expanding its digital global footprint, with a suite of award-winning digital properties and a range of strategic content partnerships, commercialised through a strong data-driven understanding of audience behaviours. CNN has won multiple prestigious awards around the world for its journalism. Around 1,000 hours of long-form series, documentaries and specials are produced every year by CNNI’s non-news programming division. CNN has 36 editorial offices and more than 1,000 affiliates worldwide through CNN Newsource. CNN International is a WarnerMedia company.

About RAW

London based film and television company RAW is the global producer of premium documentaries and docuseries including the recent Netflix hits Fear City: New York vs The Mafia, The Ripper and Don’t F**K With Cats, as well as the award-winning feature films Three Identical Strangers, American Animals and The Imposter. RAW, an All3Media company, produces Discovery’s highest-rated show Gold Rush; for CNN, RAW has also produced ratings hits Race for the White House, American Dynasties: The Kennedys and The Bush Years, as well as the forthcoming feature doc The Lost Sons. RAW’s most recent U.K. TV credits include the award-winning BBC documentaries Nadiya: Anxiety and Me, Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me; and Drowning in Plastic. 2021 marks RAW’s 20th anniversary, as well as the forthcoming release of its feature films Dream Horse (starring Toni Collette ​and Damian Lewis) and Invasion (starring Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer).

