CNN AUDIO TO DEBUT NEW PODCAST ‘CHASING LIFE’ WITH DR. SANJAY GUPTA

Trailer: Listen Here

Multiple award-winning journalist and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, will soon embark on a new journey with the premiere of his new podcast, Chasing Life.

For the first time in more than a year, many of us are ready to imagine the next chapter of our lives. In Chasing Life, Dr. Gupta will guide listeners on how to mindfully approach our new normal, while finding a balance between self-care and productivity.

“As we’re entering a new—and more hopeful—phase of this pandemic, now seemed like a worthy point in time to start a new podcast with recovery and reflection in mind,” said Dr. Gupta. “While we may never be able to replicate a pre-2020 world, I hope we can all start moving forward and start chasing life again.”

Listeners can look forward to advice on how to unearth their mental and physical potential in a post-pandemic world as Dr. Gupta speaks to medical experts, researchers, colleagues, friends, and family about the surprising science behind rebuilding our mind and body.

The first episode will premiere May 11 and will be available to listen at cnn.com/chasinglife, across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and on all major podcast platforms. Subsequent episodes will be released every Tuesday.

You can read more about the upcoming podcast in an essay penned by Dr. Gupta, here.

About CNN Audio

CNN Audio is the exclusive producer of audio content and podcasts for CNN Worldwide, creating listening experiences that are relevant, informative, and highly engaging for audiences that want to dig deeper in topical news and original enterprise storytelling. Find all CNN Audio content at www.cnn.com/audio.

###

Press Contact:

Garrett Cowan

garrett.cowan@cnn.com