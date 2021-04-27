CNN’S SPECIAL COVERAGE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ADDRESS TO CONGRESS AND REPUBLICAN RESPONSE

Starting at 8pmET on Wednesday, April 28

CNN will air special coverage of the Presidential Address to Congress and Republican Response starting at 8pmET on Wednesday, April 28, anchored by Dana Bash, Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, Abby Phillip and Jake Tapper. CNN’s chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins and chief national correspondent John King will also report and provide analysis throughout the evening.

CNN Political Director David Chalian, analysts David Axelrod and Gloria Borger, and commentators Van Jones and Evan Osnos will provide coverage from the analyst desk.

CNN’s Phil Mattingly will be live from the White House, with Manju Raju reporting on Capitol Hill and Ryan Nobles from the House Chamber. In addition, Daniel Dale will contribute real-time fact-checking.

CNN’s coverage of the Presidential Address to Congress and Republican Response will stream live, without requiring a cable log-in, on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android on Wednesday, April 28, 8pm–12amET. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast and Roku). The coverage will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

