Best Q1 in CNN Digital History

#1 YET AGAIN IN GLOBAL, U.S. UNIQUE VISITORS, MOBILE, VIDEO, YOUNG ADULTS & POLITICS

ONLY NEWS OUTLET THAT REACHED MORE THAN 100 MILLION UNIQUE USERS IN THE U.S. IN MARCH

CNN ranked again as the #1 digital news outlet, according to Comscore’s latest data from March and February 2021, making Q1 2021 the biggest digital first quarter in CNN history. After a relentless year of news, March and February 2021 traffic showed again that users all over the globe continue to turn to CNN for trusted and reliable news and information. CNN saw 149 million unique U.S. multiplatform visitors in March 2021, making CNN the only domestic news brand with over 100 million unique U.S. multiplatform visitors in March.

CNN has held the #1 ranking for more than 4 consecutive years for U.S. unique visitors, for more than one year for global unique visitors, and also holds the #1 position in the key categories of mobile unique visitors, video unique viewers, and young adult unique visitors (February 2021 data is the most current available for global traffic rankings).

#1 IN GLOBAL DIGITAL NEWS IN FEBRUARY 2021

CNN reached more global unique visitors than any other news platform in the world in February 2021 with 192 million unique multiplatform visitors (February 2021 data is the most current available).

1. CNN.com – 192 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in February 2021

2. BBC – 191 million unique visitors

3. Yahoo News – 144 million unique visitors

4. The New York Times Brand – 113 million unique visitors

5. NBCNews.com – 104 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore MMX® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience, February 2021, Worldwide Rollup. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand, English-language, global competitors in the News/Information Category, including The United States, Canada, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom and Vietnam. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. (February 2021 data is the most current available).

#1 IN U.S. MULTIPLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS IN MARCH 2021

CNN saw 149 million unique multiplatform visitors domestically in March 2021 and remained the #1 ranked news brand in the category for nearly five years running. CNN was the only news brand that registered more than 100 million unique multiplatform users, with CBSNews coming in second, 51 million unique users behind CNN.

1. CNN.com – 149 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in March 2021

2. CBSNews.com – 98 million unique visitors

3. The New York Times Brand – 96 million unique visitors

4. NBCNews.com – 93 million unique visitors

5. WashingtonPost.com – 91 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 13+, March 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS IN MARCH 2021

CNN saw 131 million mobile unique visitors in March 2021, more than two straight years of more than 100 million unique visitors coming to CNN exclusively on mobile platforms.

1. CNN.com – 131 Million Mobile Unique Visitors in March 2021

2. The New York Times Brand – 84.7 million mobile unique visitors

3. CBSNews.com – 84.6 million mobile unique visitors

4. WashingtonPost.com – 82 million mobile unique visitors

5. NBCNews.com – 81 million mobile unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, March 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. Historical claim based on Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, U.S. for October 2020 and prior months.

#1 IN UNIQUE VIDEO VIEWERS IN MARCH 2021

CNN’s reign on top in video continued in March 2021 with 48 million unique video viewers. Of news outlets, CNN has been ranked #1 in unique video viewers since the metric was introduced more than 4 years ago. With more unique video viewers and minutes spent than on any other news publisher, CNN continues to deliver users the most engaging video experience. CNN was the eighth-largest entity within the overall digital video ranking in March 2021, following only YouTube, Hulu, Vevo, Google, Twitch, ABC Television, and Amazon.com.

1. CNN.com – 48 Million Multiplatform Video Unique Viewers in March 2021

2. CBSNews.com– 39 million unique video viewers

3. NBCNews.com – 33 million unique video viewers

4. FoxNews.com – 26 million unique video viewers

5. Yahoo News – 25 million unique video viewers

Source: Comscore Video Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 18+ and OTT Persons 2+ where tagged, March 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category CNN Brand entity used prior to March 2018.

#1 IN YOUNG ADULTS REACH IN MARCH 2021

CNN ranked again as the largest news brand accessed by young adults (defined as users between the ages of 18-34) with 37 million unique young adult multiplatform visitors in March 2021.

1. CNN.com – 37 Million Young Adult Unique Multiplatform Visitors in March 2021

2. The New York Times Brand – 27 million young adult unique visitors

3. WashingtonPost.com – 23 million young adult unique visitors

4. CBSNews.com – 22 million young adult unique visitors

5. USAToday.com – 21 million young adult unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience Persons 18-34, March 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE IN MARCH 2021

CNN Politics continued its five-year streak at #1 in March with 66 million multiplatform unique visitors. CNN Politics has been the #1 online political news outlet in unique visitors since March 2016.

1. CNN Politics – 66 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in March 2021

2. TheHill.com – 39 million unique visitors

3. Politico.com – 35 million unique visitors

4. Fox News Politics – 19.99 million unique visitors

5. NBCNews.com Politics – 19.88 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, News/Information – Politics, Total Digital Audience – Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 13+, March 2021, U.S.

###

Press Contact:

Emily.Kuhn@CNN.com