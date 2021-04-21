CNN International Launches One World with Zain Asher

CNN International is launching a new global news program hosted by Zain Asher, it was announced today by Mike McCarthy, executive vice president and general manager of CNN International. One World with Zain Asher will air live from New York weekdays at 12pm New York / 5pm London / 6pm Johannesburg starting Monday, April 26.

From Nairobi to New York and Paris to Pretoria, One World will capture the conversation beyond the headlines in the U.S., Asia and Europe and showcase stories from across Africa. The show will feature a roster of regular contributors and analysts with expertise across global affairs as well as an inside knowledge of the African continent to complement CNN’s newsgathering on the ground.

“I’m Nigerian by blood, British by birth and American by residence, which gives me a unique perspective on the connective tissue that transcends cultures and continents,” said Asher, who was part of the CNN team that won a Peabody Award for its coverage of the 2014 kidnapping of more than 200 schoolgirls in Chibok, Nigeria. “One World will offer viewers an approachable, inclusive space where diverse voices dissect not only the day’s top stories but more importantly the challenges and successes in Africa and beyond. Everyone watching this show will have a stake in the global conversation.”

In addition to One World, Asher will continue to host the long-running weekly business program Marketplace Africa, which explores the macro trends impacting the African region and profiles the continent’s key industries and corporations.

McCarthy said: “At CNN International we are always looking for new ways to offer our viewers a greater understanding of the world around us, which is why we are thrilled to announce the launch of One World with Zain Asher. Combining Zain’s unique background with the best of CNN’s enterprise reporting, One World will showcase diverse voices and vibrant cultures across all continents while covering the day’s most important stories. It will be a bridge for viewers looking to engage on issues that connect us all, no matter where you’re watching.”

One World with Zain Asher PROMO: https://vimeo.com/539214750

###

Press Contact:

Lauren Cone

lauren.cone@warnermedia.com