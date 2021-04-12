HLN’s “Very Scary People” Returns For an Even Scarier Third Season

Hosted by Donnie Wahlberg, Series Premieres on May 2 at 9 pm ET/PT

Los Angeles (April 12, 2021) – Following its highest-rated season to date, Donnie Wahlberg returns to host the third season of HLN’s Original Series Very Scary People, a six-episode HLN Original Series that takes a closer look at some of the most frightening killers in recent history. Each two-hour episode traces the history, psychology, and motives of these elusive criminals and how they were eventually caught.

Wahlberg’s impressive career spans television, film, and music, capturing the attention of audiences worldwide. He also currently stars on the hit CBS drama “Blue Bloods.”

Very Scary People is an HLN Original Series and part of the network’s internally developed programming dedicated to true crime, mysteries, and investigations. Nancy Duffy, Senior Vice President of Program Development for CNN, is the Executive Producer of the series.

Very Scary People will also stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. The series episodes will be available on demand the day after their broadcast premiere via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

Very Scary People premieres May 2 at 9pm ET/PT on HLN. The first two seasons of Very Scary People is available to watch on HBOMax.

Episode descriptions and premiere dates:

“The Golden State Killer” – Joseph DeAngelo (May 2)

The Golden State Killer invaded homes, tortured and terrorized families, committed fifty brutal rapes and thirteen vicious murders, and was on the loose for forty-four years. Cold case Investigators chased down thousands of leads without ever getting their man. But a new forensic tool breaks the case and exposes this remorseless predator – Joseph DeAngelo – his family, his background, and his life story; and finally, scores of victims get a measure of long-awaited justice.

“The Butcher Baker “ – Robert Hansen (May 9)

The Butcher Baker was one of the most prolific serial killers in Alaska’s history. For more than a decade, he kidnapped young women and brought them into the wilderness where he stalked them like prey. He got away with his crimes for years, living a double life as a soft-spoken baker and church-going family man by day, and prowling the streets and strip clubs at night, looking for more victims. But when one woman escaped and lived to tell her harrowing story, police made a shocking discovery inside Robert Hansen’s home, which would expose the baker as the monster he truly was.

“The Amityville Horror” – Ron “Butch” DeFeo (May 16)

In November 1974, six members of the DeFeo family were found murdered inside their beautiful seaside home. The mother, father, and four of their children were shot in the back as they lay sleeping in their beds. The bodies were discovered by the only family member left alive – the oldest son Butch DeFeo. What really happened that night in Amityville? Who murdered the DeFeo family and why? What caused the strange events in the house near the sea? Parapsychologists and psychics descend on the house to investigate claims of levitating objects and demonic possession in an attempt to explain why, 50 years later, this house is still a source of nightmares.

“The Dating Game Killer” – Rodney Alcala (May 23)

In 1968, an 8-year-old girl is abducted and raped. The Los Angeles police were just moments from catching her attacker, but he eludes them and escapes to New York where he kills a young woman. This is the beginning of a monstrous killing spree of young girls and women. When police discover who is behind these horrific murders, they are shocked to find it’s a handsome, charming photographer. With a string of murders already behind him, incredibly, Rodney Alcala is chosen to appear on the national game show, “The Dating Game.” What happens next makes Rodney Alcala one of the most horrific serial killers in US history.

“The Iceman“ – Richard Kuklinski (May 30)

He was a family man, living in a New Jersey suburb with his wife and three kids. But unbeknownst to his neighbors, Richard Kuklinski held a dark secret: he was the “Iceman” – a cold-blooded killer who was part-time mob hitman for hire, and full-time psychopath. This intimidating, oversized killer managed to evade the police with ease for years. That is, until a few smart investigators started connecting the dots between seemingly unrelated murders and a mystery man known as “Big Rich.”

“The Firestarter” – John Orr (June 6 )

A string of horrifying fires plagues California in the Eighties and Nineties, one of them fatally trapping four people inside. Are these raging infernosaccidental or is someone setting them deliberately? Years of meticulous investigation leads law enforcement to uncover a wave of terrifying fires set by a man some call the most prolific arsonist of the Twentieth century, who turns out to be none other than renowned fire investigator Captain John Orr. In a game of cat and mouse, colleagues discover dark secrets behind the man who thrived on the chaos of igniting the fires he was supposed to be fighting.

About HLN Original Series

Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, CNN Worldwide, oversees CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series. Nancy Duffy, Senior Vice President of Program Development for CNN, supervises production of internally-produced HLN Original Series.

About HLN

HLN features live coverage of national, regional, lifestyle, and entertainment stories in a fast-paced approachable tone with expert-led, personality driven hosts by day. Later in the schedule, the network presents original and acquired series focusing on true crime, mysteries and investigations. HLN is a CNN Worldwide network reaching more than 90 million households in the U.S.

Press Contact:

Shimrit Sheetrit

Shimrit.Sheetrit@warnermedia.com