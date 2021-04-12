CNN’s Newest Original Series “The People V. The Klan” Premieres at #1 in Cable News in Demo 25-54

Series is Most Watched at 10pm in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54

Trailer: https://bit.ly/3sWyPYT

CNN’S newest Original Series The People v. The Klan, a four-part docuseries that tells the little-known true story of Beulah Mae Donald, a Black mother in Alabama, who took down the Ku Klux Klan after the brutal murder and lynching of her son Michael Donald, debuted last night with back-to-back episodes at 9pm and 10pm, ET.

The premiere episode at 9pm (“The Lynching”) was the most-watched program in cable news in the key demo adults 25-54 averaging 193k, FNC followed with 185k and MSNBC lagged with 72k. In total viewers, the series easily surpassed MSNBC (1.086 million vs. 424k). At 10pm (“Justice for Michael”), the series viewership grew significantly and ranked #1 in cable news in both the demo 25-54 and total viewers. Among adults 25-54, CNN attracted 256k, FNC was second with 114k and MSNBC was third with 86k. In total viewers, The People v. the Klan averaged 1.126 million viewers, +34% more than FNC’s 841k and a +58% advantage over MSNBC’s 712k. (Data is based on Nielsen Fast Nationals, L+SD.)

Next Sunday’s back-to-back episodes begin at 9pm (“Hate on Trial”) and will examine how the Donald family was put at risk when the Mobile District Attorney charges Henry Hays with the capital murder of Michael Donald and at 10pm (“It Takes a Mother”), will look at the multi-million-dollar civil suit that was brought against the United Klans of America. Airs April 18, 2021.

Executive producers for The People v. The Klan are Cornell William Brooks, Donnie Eichar, Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Mary Lisio for Blumhouse Television; Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series.

###