CNN Special Report: The Truth About Vaccines



Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports on the Science Behind Vaccines and the Anti-Vaccine Movement

Airs Saturday, April 10th at 9pm ET

More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic and after over half a million American lives lost, there is now finally hope. Currently there are three vaccines available in the United States and scientists say if enough people get vaccinated this pandemic will come to an end and life can return to normal. Yet polls show that one-third of Americans are still hesitant or downright unwilling to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Anti-vaccine sentiment is not new — the movement has a long history. A history which Dr. Sanjay Gupta was investigating and filming before the COVID-19 pandemic began. In The Truth About Vaccines, which airs Saturday, April 10th at 9pm ET, Gupta takes an in-depth look at the proven science of vaccines and the backlash against them.