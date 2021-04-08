CNN Special Report: The Truth About Vaccines
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports on the Science Behind Vaccines and the Anti-Vaccine Movement
Airs Saturday, April 10th at 9pm ET
More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic and after over half a million American lives lost, there is now finally hope. Currently there are three vaccines available in the United States and scientists say if enough people get vaccinated this pandemic will come to an end and life can return to normal. Yet polls show that one-third of Americans are still hesitant or downright unwilling to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Anti-vaccine sentiment is not new — the movement has a long history. A history which Dr. Sanjay Gupta was investigating and filming before the COVID-19 pandemic began. In The Truth About Vaccines, which airs Saturday, April 10th at 9pm ET, Gupta takes an in-depth look at the proven science of vaccines and the backlash against them.
The Truth About Vaccines will stream live for subscribers the day of its premiere via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. It will also be available the day after the broadcast premiere on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platform and CNN mobile apps.