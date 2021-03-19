Afraid: Fear in America’s Communities of Color

As violence against the Asian community continues to rise, CNN’s Anderson Cooper along withVictor Blackwell, Ana Cabrera and Amara Walker will lead a conversation focused on hate in America today. Afraid: Fear in America’s Communities of Color, a one-hour prime-time special, will air Monday, March 22, at 9pm ET. Since the beginning of the pandemic, hate and misinformation have led to increased violence targeting Asians. CNN will have a candid conversation about hate and brutal crimes in our country and what steps can be taken to unify us. Afraid: Fear in America’s Communities of Color will simulcast on CNN International.

On Tuesday, March 23, the conversation continues with the next edition of CITIZEN by CNN, the network’s virtual event series. At 10am ET, CNN’s Laura Jarrett will host STATE OF HATE: Fear in America’s Communities of Color, a conversation with David Chalian, Kyung Lah, Bakari Sellers and Sara Sidner. Visit cnn.com/citizen to register.

