CNN Special Report: The Human Cost of Covid

PROMO: https://vimeo.com/521553315/dce13e0ead.

In the year since the COVID-19 pandemic swept the country, it’s been reported that close to 30 million Americans have contracted Coronavirus, many of whom have struggled and more than 530,000 have died as a result. And those are just the numbers. In the CNN Special Report: The Human Cost of Covid airing March 20th at 9PM/ET, CNN correspondent Miguel Marquez reports on the impact of those who have been affected by the pandemic.

Among the millions of stories across the U.S., Marquez highlights a son who left behind his wife and life in New Jersey to care for his ailing, now widowed mother. He also talks to a long-married, once healthy couple who had to adjust to life where one of them might be permanently disabled due to COVID. And a sister haunted by the possibility that she may have been the one who transmitted the virus that killed her younger brother. These accounts are from one area of America, but they are repeated in town-after-town, state-after-state and coast to coast.

The Human Cost of Covid airs Saturday, March 20th at 9PM/ET and will simulcast on CNN International and CNN en Español on March 28th at 7PM/ET.

The Human Cost of Covid will stream live for subscribers on March 20 via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. The Human Cost of Covid will also be available the day after the broadcast premieres on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

###