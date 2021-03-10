CNN PRESENTS BACK TO SCHOOL: KIDS, COVID AND THE FIGHT TO REOPEN

A CNN Special Anchored by Jake Tapper Airs Friday, March 12 at 9pm, ET

CNN will air Back to School: Kids, Covid and the Fight to Reopen this Friday, March 12 at 9pm ET. Anchored by Jake Tapper, the special will include video diaries from parents, students and teachers that show the real-life, day-to-day challenges of education in the Covid era. CNN’s Chief Medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta will be one of the many voices to bring clarity to some of the most important questions of the pandemic: are schools fully prepared to allow students, teachers, faculty and staff to safely return to in-person classes? What is the science telling us, and what are the risks associated with keeping kids from returning to school as soon as possible? Guests will include U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and National Education Association president Becky Pringle.

Back to School: Kids, Covid and the Fight to Reopen will stream live on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android with a log-in to a cable provider. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku and Samsung Smart TV). The special will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

