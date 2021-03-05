Where and How to Watch APOLLO 11: Quarantine on CNN

The new short documentary APOLLO 11: Quarantine, from award-winning director and producer Todd Douglas Miller (APOLLO 11, Dinosaur 13), will premiere Saturday, March 6 at 9:00pm Eastern on CNN.

After they returned from the Moon in the summer of 1969, out of an abundance of caution, Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin, Neil Armstrong, and Michael Collins, were medically-quarantined for 21 days following their return to Earth. The film shows that, as the world feted their extraordinary achievement, their families waved at them through the windows of the Lunar Receiving Laboratory (LRL) in Houston.

Miller’s film, produced and directed during a semi-quarantine of a different era, is intended to offer encouragement for viewers. Their personal sacrifice offers viewers a reminder of the human capacity for resilience at the current moment of national crisis.

During the March 6 television premiere, APOLLO 11: Quarantine will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. For a limited period beginning Sunday, March 7, the film will be available on demand for cable and satellite system subscribers and via CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

APOLLO 11: Beyond the Moon, a companion podcast produced for the 2019 film, APOLLO 11, remains available for users interested in more information about the mission, and includes an exclusive interview with Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins and CNN’s Brian Stelter. The podcast series may be found by visiting: https://www.cnn.com/audio/podcasts/apollo-11-beyond-the-moon

# # # # #