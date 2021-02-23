CNN’s Two New Original Series Are a Hit with Viewers

STANLEY TUCCI: SEARCHING FOR ITALY AND LINCOLN: DIVIDED WE STAND PREMIERE ONCE AGAIN AT #1 IN CABLE NEWS ON SUNDAY NIGHT IN TOTAL VIEWERS AND ADULTS 25-54

CNN’S NEWEST ORIGINAL SERIES TOPPED FNC AND MSNBC IN ADULTS 25-54 COMBINED

STANLEY TUCCI: SEARCHING FOR ITALY IS TOP RATED CABLE NEWS PROGRAM FOR THE DAY

STANLEY TUCCI: SEARCHING FOR ITALY

In search of the famous Four Pastas, the second premiere episode of CNN’s newest Original Series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy premiered on Sunday (Feb. 21 at 9pm, “Rome”) as the most-watched program in cable news for the day among both total viewers and adults 25-54. It was also the 4th highest program among all of cable (not just news) among total viewers. The program ranked #1 in cable news in the time period among total viewers and adults 25-54 according to Nielsen L+SD data. In total viewers, CNN was top-rated with 1.635 million, FNC followed with 1.130 million and MSNBC had 613k. In the key demo adults 25-54, CNN averaged an impressive 385k, +192% advantage over FNC’s 132k and +442% more than MSNBC’s 71k, outperforming both networks combined. Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy is currently CNN’s 3rd best original series on record among total viewers.

In next week’s episode, “Bologna”, Tucci explores what is seen by many as the food capital of Italy. Airs Sunday, February 28 at 9pm ET/PT.

LINCOLN: DIVIDED WE STAND

Lincoln: Divided we Stand also premiered at #1 in cable news on Sunday night, (Feb. 21 at 10pm, “Portrait of a Leader”) among total viewers and adults 25-54. according to Nielsen Live+SD data. In total viewers, Lincoln was top rated with 1.229 million, FNClagged behind with 999k and MSNBC averaged 627k. In the key demo adults 25-54, CNN topped FNC and MSNBC combined, ranking #1 with 257k, a +77% lead over FNC’s 145k and +321% more than MSNBC’s 61k. CNN’s Lincoln is currently ranked #5 among all of CNN’s original series among total viewers.

Next Sunday’s episode (“A Country on Edge”) will examine the beginning of Abraham Lincoln’s presidency and the start of the Civil War. Airs February 28 at 10pm ET/PT.

Executive producers for Searching for Italy are Adam Hawkins, Eve Kay, and Stanley Tucci for RAW, Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series.

Executive producers for Lincoln: Divided We Stand are Nancy Glass and Jon Hirsch for Glass Entertainment, Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series.

###