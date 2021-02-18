#1 For 2021: CNN Continues Reign on Top in January

#1 AGAIN IN GLOBAL, U.S. UNIQUE VISITORS, MOBILE, VIDEO, YOUNG ADULTS & POLITICS

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE FOR FIVE YEARS STRAIGHT

CNN began 2021 ranked again as the #1 digital news outlet, according to Comscore. In a month filled with breaking news, users all over the globe turned to CNN for trusted and reliable information. 179 million unique domestic multiplatform visitors came to CNN in January 2021 – up double digits over January 2020 (+21%), and the second highest U.S. Multi-Platform monthly unique visitor number ever, trailing only March 2020 when the COVID-19 outbreak began.

CNN has held the #1 ranking for more than 4 consecutive years for U.S. unique visitors, and for more than one year for global unique visitors, and also holds the #1 position in the key categories of mobile unique visitors, video unique viewers, and young adult unique visitors (December 2020 data is the most current available for global traffic rankings).

#1 IN GLOBAL DIGITAL NEWS IN DECEMBER 2020

CNN reached more global unique visitors than any other news platform in the world in December 2020, with 192 million unique multiplatform visitors (December 2020 data is the most current available).

1. CNN.com – 192 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in December 2020

2. BBC – 188 million unique visitors

3. Yahoo News – 151 million unique visitors

4. The New York Times Brand – 124 million unique visitors

5. DailyMail.co.uk – 117 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore MMX® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience, December 2020, Worldwide Rollup. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand, English-language, global competitors in the News/Information Category, including The United States, Canada, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom and Vietnam. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. (December 2020 data is the most current available).

#1 IN U.S. MULTIPLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS IN JANUARY 2021

CNN saw 179 million unique multiplatform visitors domestically in January 2021 – up by double digits vs. January 2020 (+21%). CNN had its second highest U.S. Multi-Platform monthly unique visitor number ever in January 2021 – trailing only March 2020. Washingtonpost.com, NBCNews.com and CBSNews.com all saw double-digit year over year gains in January as well while FoxNews.com saw double-digit declines (-17%) and fell to sixth behind CNN, Washingtonpost.com, NBCNews.com, the New York Times Brand, and CBSNews.com – its lowest ranking since March 2017.

1. CNN.com – 179 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in January 2021

2. WashingtonPost.com – 116 million unique visitors

3. NBCNews.com – 113 million unique visitors

4. The New York Times Brand – 112 million unique visitors

5. CBSNews.com – 99 million unique visitors

6. FoxNews.com – 95 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 13+, January 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS IN JANUARY 2021

CNN saw 158 million mobile unique visitors in January 2021 – up 23% vs. January 2020, marking two straight years of more than 100 million unique visitors exclusively on mobile. CNN had its third highest U.S. mobile monthly unique visitor number ever in January 2021. Similar to multiplatform unique visitors, FoxNews.com saw double-digit year over year declines (-21%) in January and fell to seventh behind CNN, Washingtonpost.com, the New York Times Brand, NBCNews.com, CBSNews.com and USAToday.com – its lowest ranking since September 2016.

1. CNN.com – 158 Million Mobile Unique Visitors in January 2021

2. WashingtonPost.com – 101 million mobile unique visitors

3. The New York Times Brand – 98 million mobile unique visitors

4. NBCNews.com – 97 million mobile unique visitors

5. CBSNews.com – 87 million mobile unique visitors

6. USAToday.com – 81 million mobile unique visitors

7. FoxNews.com – 75 million mobile unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, January 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. Historical claim based on Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, U.S. for October 2020 and prior months.

#1 IN UNIQUE VIDEO VIEWERS IN DECEMBER 2020

CNN’s lead in video continued in December 2020 with 48 million unique video viewers (December 2020 data is the most current available). Of news outlets, CNN has been ranked #1 in unique video viewers since the metric was introduced more than 4 years ago. With more unique video viewers and minutes spent than on any other news publisher, CNN continued to deliver users the most engaging video experience.

1. CNN.com – 48 Million Multiplatform Video Unique Viewers in December 2020

2. FoxNews.com – 30 million unique video viewers

3. NBCNews.com – 26.9 million unique video viewers

4. Yahoo News – 26.7 million unique video viewers

5. ABCNews.com Sites – 24 million unique video viewers

Source: Comscore Video Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 18+ and OTT Persons 2+ where tagged, December 2020, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category CNN Brand entity used prior to January 2018.

#1 IN YOUNG ADULTS REACH IN JANUARY 2021

CNN again ranked as the largest news brand accessed by young adults with 46 million unique young adult multiplatform visitors in January 2021 (young adults defined as users between the ages of 18-34).

1. CNN.com – 46 Million Young Adult Unique Multiplatform Visitors in January 2021

2. The New York Times Brand – 32 million young adult unique visitors

3. WashingtonPost.com – 26.1 million young adult unique visitors

4. NBCNews.com – 25.6 million young adult unique visitors

5. CBSNews.com – 22 million young adult unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience Persons 18-34, January 2021, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE IN JANUARY 2021

CNN Politics continued its long streak at #1 in 2021 with the Inauguration of Joe Biden with 108 million multiplatform unique visitors. CNN Politics had its second highest U.S. Multi-Platform monthly unique visitor number ever in January 2021 – trailing only November 2020. CNN Politics has remained the #1 online political news outlet in unique visitors for five years – since January 2016.

1. CNN Politics – 108 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in January 2021

2. Politico.com – 59 million unique visitors

3. TheHill.com – 58 million unique visitors

4. NBCNews.com Politics – 39 million unique visitors

5. Fox News Politics – 32 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, News/Information – Politics, Total Digital Audience – Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 13+, January 2021, U.S.

