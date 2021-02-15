CNN’s “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” and “Lincoln: Divided We Stand” Premiere at #1 in Cable News Last Night in Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Younger Viewers (18-34)

CNN’S NEWEST ORIGINAL SERIES TOPPED FNC AND MSNBC IN ADULTS 25-54 COMBINED

STANLEY TUCCI: SEARCHING FOR ITALY

Last night’s premiere of CNN’s newest Original Series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Sunday, Feb. 14 at 9pm, “Naples and the Amalfi Coast”) debuted at #1 in cable news in total viewers, adults 25-54 and among younger viewers 18-34, according to Nielsen Fast National data. In total viewers, CNN was the most-watched with 1.516 million +28% more than FNC’s 1.180 million and a +135% advantage over MSNBC’s 645k. In the key demo adults 25-54, CNN averaged 262k, an impressive +67% advantage over FNC’s 157k and +164% more than MSNBC’s 99k, outperforming both networks combined. In younger viewers, CNN had 63k to FNC’s 54k to MSNBC’s 16k.

In next week’s episode, “Rome,” Tucci heads to Italy’s capital city in search of the famous Four Pastas. Airs Sunday, February 21 at 9pm ET/PT.

LINCOLN: DIVIDED WE STAND

Lincoln: Divided we Stand also premiered last night (Sunday, Feb. 14 at 10pm, “Rising Star”) as the #1 program in cable news across the board – total viewers, adults 25-54 and 18-34 according to Nielsen Fast National data. In total viewers Lincoln was top rated with 1.325 million, +37% more than FNC’s 966k and a +160% lead over MSNBC’s 510k. Among adults 25-54, CNN outperformed FNC and MSNBC combined, attracting CNN 259k, +102% advantage of FNC’s 129k and a +261% lead over MSNBC’s 72k. Among 18-34, CNN had 67k to FNC’s 38k to MSNBC’s 15k.

Next Sunday’s episode (“Portrait of a Leader”) will examine Abraham Lincoln’s political position and persona, to his stance on slavery to his ascent to the White House. Airs February 21 at 10pm ET/PT.

###