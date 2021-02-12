Day Three: Senate Impeachment Trail

CNN AGAIN RANKS #1 IN DEMOS; AHEAD OF ALL BROADCAST AND CABLE NEWS NETS

CNN is Also Most-Watched in Cable News in Prime Time & Total Day in Adults 25-54, MSNBC #2, FNC #3

On Day 3 of the Senate impeachment trial of ex-President Trump, CNN once again ranked #1 among the broadcast networks (when they were on air with news coverage) and cable news (MSNBC, FNC) in the key demo adults 25-54 and younger viewers (18-34), according to Nielsen Fast National data. FNC was once again last in all dayparts.

In prime time (8-11pm) last night, CNN was the most-watched in cable news in the demo adults 25-54 with 500k, MSNBC was second (486k) and FNC was third(426k). CNN ranked #1 in Total Day yesterday as well among 25-54 with 385k to MSNBC’s 320k to FNC’s 201k.

CNN’s day 3 impeachment coverage live stream (12-4:30p) had an average minute audience of 167k, adding +5.8% to its P2+ TV audience. CNN TV plus digital live streaming produced a combined average audience of 3.036 million total viewers.

CNN Digital’s livestream, which ran unauthenticated on CNN platforms from 11:00a – 6:00p. Thursday, saw 2 million live video starts with concurrent streams peaking at 208K at 1:20p Thursday. Thursday’s live starts and concurrent streams surpassed the 2020 Senate Impeachment Trial and nearly all days of the 2019 House Impeachment Hearings.

