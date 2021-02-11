Day Two: Senate Impeachment Trail

CNN’S WAS #1 IN DEMOS; AHEAD OF ALL BROADCAST AND CABLE NEWS NETS

CNN’s Audience is Up Sharply from Day One; FNC’s Declines

CNN Also #1 in Cable News in Prime Time & Total Day in Adults 25-54, MSNBC #2, FNC #3

For the second day, CNN was the most-watched among the broadcast networks (when they were on air with news coverage) and cable news (MSNBC, FNC) during yesterday’s coverage of the Senate impeachment trial of former President Trump in the key demo adults 25-54 and younger viewers (18-34), according to Nielsen Fast National data. FNC was last in all dayparts.

Comparing Day 2 to Day 1 among cable news outlets during the time periods below, CNN is up +21% in adults 25-54, +20% in total viewers and + 38% in younger viewers 18-34. Conversely, FNC lost audience, declining a staggering -36% among adults 25-54, and was off by -37% in total viewers and 18-34. MSNBC was up +5% in 25-54, +23% in total viewers and down -39% in 18-34.

In cable news prime time (8-11pm) last night, CNN was also #1 in the demo adults 25-54 with 741k, MSNBC was second (622k) and Fox was last (407k). CNN was ranked#1 in Total Day yesterday as well among 25-54 with 494k to MSNBC’s 368k to FNC’s 194k.

CNN’s day 2 impeachment coverage live stream (12-5:45p) had an average minute audience of 205k, adding +6.4% to its P2+ TV audience. CNN TV plus digital live streaming produced a combined average audience of 3.401 million total viewers.

CNN Digital’s livestream, which ran unauthenticated on CNN platforms from 11:00a – 8:30p. Wednesday, saw 3.3 million live video starts – an increase from 2.5 million on Tuesday – with concurrent streams peaking at 298K at 4:50p Wednesday during the showing of new violent security footage from the US Capitol. Wednesday’s live starts and concurrent streams surpassed the 2019 House Impeachment Hearings and the 2020 Senate Impeachment Trial by double and triple digits.

