CNN’s #MyFreedomDay returns as students pledge to end modern slavery

CNN’s #MyFreedomDay – a student-led and social media driven event to raise awareness of modern-day slavery – returns on Tuesday 16th March.

To mark the fifth anniversary of #MyFreedomDay, CNN is asking young people to make a pledge on what actions they’re implementing to be a responsible consumer and spread awareness of slavery in supply chains through a new social campaign.

By signing the #MyFreedomDay pledge, students will join thousands of schools in more than 100 countries, to reflect on this year’s ‘The Choices You Make, The Actions You Take’ message.

Participants are encouraged to share their pledge on social media and form a ‘freedom chain’ by nominating three friends in their social circle. The longest and most creative freedom chains will also have the opportunity to be showcased on CNN.com/MyFreedomDay and other CNN platforms by using the #MyFreedomDay hashtag.

Individuals without access to a printer or digital device can answer the question: “What are you doing to help end slavery?” then nominate three friends to do the same.

To reflect the era of virtual learning, the network has provided a selection of resources for schools, students, and community groups to contribute to the day no matter where they may be in the world.

Alongside bespoke social graphics to share with their network and a catalogue of long-form documentaries, CNN will host three global panel sessions featuring CNN talent and regional community leaders.

Available via the #MyFreedomDay microsite, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, Becky Anderson and Kristie Lu Stout will moderate discussions on the impact of human trafficking and how modern-day slavery can be combated in their respective regions.

In the lead up to March 16th, CNN will broadcast a new documentary film titled Silk Slaves. Airing on CNN International on March 13th, the film examines bonded labour in India’s silk industry and helps find freedom for a young woman and her mother.

Mike McCarthy, EVP and General Manager of CNN International, said: “When we launched the CNN Freedom Project 10 years ago, we made a commitment to help expose modern-day slavery in all its despicable forms. That commitment has taken us to all corners of the world, from slave auctions of African refugees in Libya, to sex trafficking rings targeting indigenous women in Canada, and to silk slaves in India — as revealed in our latest documentary. Through #MyFreedomDay we are also harnessing the energy and passion of the next generation, giving a voice to young people determined to see slavery eradicated in their lifetimes.”

About The CNN Freedom Project

The CNN Freedom Project produces original reports, articles, and documentaries on human trafficking in all of its forms – from debt bondage in India to sex trafficking rings in Southern California and African slaves in the Sinai desert. Since its launch in 2011, the multi-award-winning CNN Freedom Project is among the most successful and highly visible programming initiatives on CNN International. It has generated more than 1,000 investigative stories of modern-day slavery from across six continents. Various NGOs report that these CNN Freedom Project stories have contributed to changing laws and corporate policies, led to more than 1,000 survivors receiving assistance and sparked more than $24 million in donations to anti-trafficking organizations. www.cnn.com/freedom

