CNN’s Coverage of the Senate Impeachment Trial was #1 in Demo 25-54 Ahead of Broadcast and Cable News Nets

CNN Also #1 in Prime Time & Total Day in Adults 25-54, MSNBC #2, FNC #3

CNN Digital’s Audience Surpasses 2019-2020 Trump Impeachment Hearings and Trial

CNN was the most-watched among the broadcast networks (when they were on air with news coverage) and cable news during yesterday’s coverage of the Senate impeachment trial of former President Trump in the key demo adults 25-54, according to Nielsen Fast National data. CNN also outperformed the broadcast networks and FNC in total viewers and younger adults 18-34.

In prime time (8-11pm) last night, CNN was also #1 in the demo adults 25-54 with 661k, MSNBC was second (584k) and Fox was last (411k). CNN was #1 in Total Day yesterday among 25-54 with 411k to MSNBC’s 327k to FNC’s 224k.

CNN’s impeachment coverage live stream had an average minute audience of 167k, adding +6.3% to its P2+ TV audience. CNN TV plus digital live streaming produced a combined average audience of 2.830 million total viewers.

CNN Digital’s unique visitors on Tuesday surpassed the average daily uniques for the 2019 House Impeachment Hearings and the 2020 Senate Impeachment Trial. Tuesday’s livestream, which ran unauthenticated on CNN platforms from 12:00 p.m. – 6:15 p.m, saw 2.5 million live video starts with concurrent streams peaking at 220K at 2:40 p.m. during the House impeachment managers’ opening arguments, which also outpaced the peak concurrent streams for the 2019 House Impeachment Hearings and the 2020 Senate Impeachment Trial.

